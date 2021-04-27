Western Sydney veteran golfers getting back into the swing with Richmond hosting inter-club event

By Noel Rowsell.

Richmond Golf Club hosted the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA) Inter-Club on 20th April, with 144 players from eight western Sydney clubs in attendance.

This was only the second game in more than 12 months for the WSRVGA, with 2020 having been totally wiped out due to Covid-19.

Glenmore Heritage Valley Golf Club would take out the team prize on the day, marking the first occasion the club had won an Inter-Club event.

The winning team of Todd Tamruksa, Peter Murphy, Lal Jayawardane and David Burton had a winning score of 141 points, narrowly edging out Dunheved GC on 140 and host club Richmond 139.

In the Ladies singles, the winner was Carolyn Lozier 34pts on a countback, ahead of Rita Gounder 34 – both players from Richmond.

In Men’s Division 1, the winner was Robert Jenson (Penrith) 38pts, then Chris Evans (Richmond) 37; Men’s Division 2, the winner was Jerry Hopkins (Dunheved) 38pts, ahead of Noel Hoppe (Wallacia) and Division 3 went to Peter Murphy (Glenmore) 36, ahead of Peter Tallack (Richmond) 34.

2BBB Medley: Jerry Hopkins and Bruce Beechey (Dunheved) 43pts on a countback, ahead of Peter Tallack and Ken Powell (Richmond) 43pts c/b, then Pat Gounder and Rita Gounder (Richmond)) 43pts c/b.

Full Club Results: Glenmore 141 ,Dunheved 140, Richmond 139, Wallacia 133, Leonay 129, Penrith 128, Springwood 120, Stonecutters Ridge 109