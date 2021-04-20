The new Golf Australia Handicap App: A fast, easy way to track handicaps

Golf Australia has released its new Handicap App and on first inspection it certainly appears to be a simple, fast and easy way to track your handicap, and the handicaps of others should you so desire.

There are other useful features such as quickly looking up your daily handicap whatever course or tees you are playing.

The app has a nice clean and green interface and should be easy for new users – even the relatively non-tech savvy – to set up and navigate.

It is perfect if you just want to obsess about your own handicap progress/demise or perhaps even more useful if you want to follow (up to 100) close friends, competitors, arch rivals or feared nemesis.

If you really want your golfing life to be a possible living misery you can set the app up so you receive notifications anytime someone in your list has a new score processed to their GOLF Link record. You can message scores and handicaps to friends via text message, WhatsApp, Facebook, email, and more – which means they can do the same to you.

You can download the app at either Google Play or the App Store and use your existing GA registration to set it up or new users need to create a free account via the Golf Australia website.

We downloaded the app, had it registered and up and running, and added one golfing mate in just a couple of minutes.

For full details and instructions see this Golf Australia page