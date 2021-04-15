NSW Senior Amateur Men’s and Women’s Championship set for the Shoalhaven

By David Tease

The Golf NSW Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championships are set to tee off in the Shoalhaven on Monday, to be held at Shoalhaven Heads and Nowra Golf Clubs from April 19th to the 22nd.

The event will see over 260 golfers descend on the region for five nights to contest both Men’s and Women’s Championships.



The week will begin with the Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Foursomes on Monday, followed by the 54-hole Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Championships starting Tuesday.



Competitors will play one round at each of the venues, followed by a 36-hole cut. Those who make the cut will play the final round on Thursday at Shoalhaven Heads.



Entrants in the Championship are coming from across Australia, with a few Kiwi competitors taking advantage of the Trans-Tasman travel bubble.



Reigning Champions David Bagust of Port Macquarie and Louise Mullard from Wyong on the Central Coast will be back to defend their crowns. Locals are well represented, with The ‘Heads’ Ian Asbury, playing off a handicap of plus one, a big threat on his home course.

Golf NSW Operations Manager, Mr Graeme Phillipson, said the Senior Amateur always attracted strong fields with many competitors travelling great distances to take part.



“The NSW Senior Amateur Championships are a highlight of the golfing year for those aged over 55, and with the number of visitors staying multiple nights, it will be a boon for the Shoalhaven region.



“Despite COVID, the number of interstate entries is very pleasing.”



Mr Phillipson added the quality of the courses chosen to host the 2021 Championships would be another inducement for golfers who were thinking of taking part.



“Shoalhaven Heads and Nowra are renowned for being courses of exceptional quality.



“We had rave reviews about ‘The Heads’ when we hosted the NSW Mid Amateur there back in 2019, and Nowra Golf Club with its setting beside the river and tee boxes back in caverns in the cliffs, will be a special experience for many of the players,” Mr Phillipson added.



For more information on the Shoalhaven region and everything it has to offer, including accommodation, places to eat, and things to do, visit https://www.shoalhaven.com/guide

** David Tease is from Golf NSW