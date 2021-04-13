Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: April 2021

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including on the national scene the WA state senior championship, and the Golf Australia senior team taking on the ADF.

NATIONAL

Lucas and Palframan take out the WA Seniors at Gosnells

A big field enjoyed the immaculate greens and fairways of Gosnells Golf Club with a few interstate visitors making the trip despite all the covid challenges. Mike Lucas from (Harvey Golf Club) took the early ascendency with a 2 under 68 on a very warm first day. Ken Brewer from (Newcastle) and Andrew Brown from (Royal Perth) trailed by 4 shots, both shooting 72.

On day 2 with scoring a little harder, Mike Lucas backed up his fine first day with another brilliant exhibition of golf and a runaway 68, 5 shots better than his nearest rival to open up a 9 shot lead on the field going into the final round. Other notable scorers on day two with fine scores of 73 each were Ken Brewer, Marty Minogue (Lakelands) and John Wallace (Lake Karrinyup).

With an almost unassailable lead on day 3, Mike Lucas showed his absolute class with another best on course score of 73 on the final day to take out the title of WA Senior Amateur Champion by a whopping 13 shots (68, 68, 73 = 209). I suspect it has been a long time since we have seen such a convincing winner. The runner-up was Ken Brewer (72, 73, 77 = 222), third going to Martin Minogue (73, 73, 77 = 223). A further 3 shots back and tied for fourth was Trevor Hughes (Hartfield), Paul Chappell (Hartfield) and Andrew Brown (Royal Perth).

The Ladies’ Championship was tightly contested all week, but winner Carmen Palframan (Lake Karrinyup) never slipped from the top tier. Carmen was level pegged with fellow club member Peta Roberts at the final turn, incentivizing Palframan to make her charge. Blemish free in her final nine until the last hole, Palframan drove into the sunset to win by an incredible nine strokes finishing on 234 with rounds of 76,80 and 78.

Palframan shared, “I was level with Peta after nine today so I really had to turn my head around. I don’t think I have ever been so exhausted after this amount of golf in the last ten days.” Palframan has claimed a double, winning the Bowra & O’Dea Senior Classic 54 hole event last week, coupled with the WA 2021 Senior Amateur title. Peta Roberts finished on 243 with rounds of 78,78 and 87. Third place went to Sharon Dawson (Denmark) on 246 with rounds of 84,81 and 81.

Report by Golf WA and John Ryan

ADF vs GOLF AUSTRALIA and GOLF VICTORIA

The Golf Australia Victorian team have solidified a win in its annual match against the Australian Defence Forces, with the ADF reclaiming victory shortly after against the Golf Australia national team.

It was the 31st staging of the Victorian match against the ADF team, and a high standard over the two days on the perfectly presented Sorrento course saw many sub-par rounds and some huge hitting from the mostly younger ADF players.

Played at Sorrento Golf Club late last week (March 18-19), the Victorian team of Mark Boulton, Simon Bracegirdle, Allan Bullas, Geoff Charnley, Gordon Claney, Colin George, John Kelly, Suah Kim, John Owen, Helen Pascoe, Robert Wallace, and Stephen Valentine pulled together for another victory against the ADF.

Memorable performances came from ADF’s Derrin Morgan who came from three down to square the match with two time Australian Senior Champion Gordon Claney, along with Victorian Simon Bracegirdle’s 3&2 victory over the experienced Daryl Whitehead.

The GA Vic team went into the final day of the event with a two point lead after the four-ball and foursomes matches on day one and held on for victory with a strong performance in the singles matches. The 13.5 to 10.5 win makes it 19 total wins overall to GA Vic and 12 to the ADF.

“I think that was some of the best golf I have seen from Team Vic in the past few years”, said Victoria’s team captain Pat Giles. “We were playing a very strong ADF team but some of our players were coming off some strong wins on the Vic Senior OOM circuit, with John Owen winning at Bright, Rob Wallace at Midlands/Ballarat and of course we had duel Australian /Victorian senior champion in Gordon Claney and Vic Mid-Amateur champion Mark Boulton.”

With a break over the weekend, the ADF team moved across to Moonah Links to contest the match against the GA national team on March 22-23. Played across both the Open and Legends courses at Moonah, again, some substantial sub-par rounds were played over the two days. It was a strong start for the ADF team who lead the GA team by two points after day one.

Their two point lead was assisted by a stellar performance from ADF duo Whitehead & and Tony Greenwood, who birdied eight out of nine holes in their foursomes match against GA pair Peter Hargreaves & Greg Orvis. Leading out the final round for GA in the singles matches was talented NSW senior Jane Wall and the current Victorian Mid-Amateur champion Suah Kim.

Both players put in solid performances but were unable to hold off ADF players Julie Lakotij and Beth Dippel, going down 6&4 and 3&2 respectively in their handicap matches. The match came down to the wire, with the decider coming down to the pairing of current Victorian Senior Amateur champion James Lavender and ADF’s number two player Josh Evers.

Coming from two down with three to play, Lavender rallied to be all square on the last hole. Evers sunk a 3m putt to halve the match with Lavender, securing a narrow victory for the ADF at 12.5 to 11.5 against GA. Mike Peeck, GA’s national team captain said he was very proud of his players.

“Early difficulties in putting together a national team due to Covid and the threat of border closures was finally overcome, and the fact that the result depended on the last putt of the day shows how well we played against one of the strongest ADF team in the past five years”, said Peeck.

The GA national and GA Victorian matches against the Australian Defence Forces are played annually, over a Ryder-Cup style format. The event is highly regarded on both the Golf Australia and Defence Forces schedules, and it played in great spirit and wonderful camaraderie.

Report by Golf Australia

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Puskaric wins at Royal Sydney

72 players both invites and from the top 30 in the 2019 NSW SOOM assembled for a 1pm shot gun around a superb Royal Sydney course. With play from the plates, extremely difficult pin positions and fast, true greens this would provide a stern test for all players.

The presentation of the course was superb, the greens were rolled and all players enjoyed the huge challenge that the day presented. Most players had stories of 3 and 4 putts on the slick but fair greens.

All players really appreciated playing this wonderful layout that we may have played for the last time before the course goes through a major re-design.

Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) recorded his first win of the season after a run of seconds with a wonderful round of 78 to narrowly beat the ever consistent, Ian Ashbury (Shoalhaven Heads) who shot 79. Next best score was Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) with 80 followed by Glen Rosewall (The Coast) and John Mihaljevic (Royal Canberra) with 81.

In the nett event, Joe Carnuccio (New South Wales) won with 72 from Glen Rosewall and Steve Puskaric.

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/wxhrpu/customerdirectory/5886879086491515594?season_id=6642833820552837717

VICTORIA

Sims and Disher win at Lang Lang

Kevin Sims (Riversdale) fired a par round of 70 around the Lang Lang layout to finish 2 shots ahead of Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath). Third place went to Colin George (St. Andrews Beach) and Mark Daly (The National) who both returned 74’s.

In the men’s nett event, Steve Pollock (Lang Lang) won with 70 from Queenslander John Schafer (Beerwah) on 71. Third place was shared between Craig Lonsdale (Keysborough), Mark Daly (the National), Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) and Alphons Duivenvoorden (Warburton) who all finished on 73.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, Cheryl Disher ( Rossdale) won on a count back from Heather Harley after both players returned 21 scratch stableford points. Helen Drake (Dorset) was third on 18 points. In the stableford event, it was a win to Laraine Cunningham (Rossdale) with 34 points from Louise Atchison (Southern) on 33 points.

Topham and Pascoe take out the Kooringal Senior Amateur

Darren Topham playing in his first senior event after recently turning 55 took out the Kooringal Seniors on a count back from John Kelly, after both returned scores of 150 for the 36 hole event. Kevin Sims and Steve Dundon were next on 151 with Guy Krall taking out the top 5 with 152. In the nett event, Guy Krall won with 144 from Kevin Sims on 145. Third place was shared between John Kelly and Ross Bottomley on 146.

Helen Pascoe added to her long list of senior victories with an easy win at Kooringal finishing on 57 scratch stableford points from runner-up Heather Harley on 41 points. Jillian Morrison was third on 36 points while Kay Barcelon and Kristine Doerner tied on 33 points. Maureen Dean was the victor in the women’s stableford component with 65 points from Julie Feehan on 63 points on a count back from Helen Pascoe.

Owen and Langford win the Alpine Senior Masters

John Owen returned to the winner’s circle with an emphatic win after firing a three under par total of 141 around the Bright course. Runner-up was Robert Wallace on a count-back from Stephen Deane and James Lavender on 149.

In the nett event, Robert Taylor won with 145. Tony Hyde, Pat Giles, and Paul Treloar were next on 148. Special mention goes to Pat Giles who just celebrated his 78th birthday after he shot better than his age in his first round at Bright. Apparently this is not an unusual occurrence with Pat, he is like a good bottle of red and gets better with age.

Judy Langford won by six shots in the women’s scratch stableford event after recording 55 points. Marianne Stoettrup was runner-up with 49 points from Helen Drake on 44 points. Kay Barcelon, Sandra Collingwood and Cheryl Disher were next on 41 points.

In the women’s stableford it was a win to Robyn Charnley withy 71 points. Susan Pappas was runner-up with 68 from Helen Drake with 66 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10669

QUEENSLAND

Dowling and Belonogoff both won on a count back at Redcliffe

Brad Dowling (Southport) won a four way countback to take out the best scratch score at Redcliffe from Bradley Ward (Nudgee), Ian Frost (Arundel Hills ) and Brett Ritchie (Hervey Bay) after all players carded 74’s. In the nett event, Gordon Buck ( Keperra) won with 39 points from Chris Francis (Redcliffe) , Stephen Spiller (Redcliffe) and Mark Blake (Helensvale) who all had 38 points.

Another countback decided the best scratch score in the women’s event with Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) taking first place from Bev Button (Burleigh) after both carded rounds of 80. Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) was third with 81. In the nett event, Kate Wilkie (Headland) won with 37 points from Wendy O’Connell (Wantima), Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove), and Kathleen Griffen (Woodford) who all finished with 33 points.

Weir and Jackson prevail at Bribie Island

Steve Weir (Peregian) won the scratch event by two shots after carding a wonderful two under par score 70. Runner-up was Anthony Baker (Keperra) with a par round of 72. Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) was third with 73 ahead of Graham Williams (Nudgee) on 74. In the nett event, Anthony Irvine (Southport) amassed 40 points to win from a group of four players on 37 points. These were Glen Humphries (Bribie Island), Anthony Baker (Keperra), Steve Toyne and Graham Williams.

In the women’s scratch event, Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) shot 77 to win by four shots over Alex Belonogoff (Pacific). Third place went to Tina Hando (Pacific Harbour) with 82. In the nett event, Val Smith (Bribie Island) carded 37 points to beat fellow Bribie member Gwen Clutterbuck along with Anne Bracey (Nudgee) who all had 35 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10643

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Lindner and Everett win back to back and Ko wins first time out at Tea Tree Gully

The SA Senior contingent ventured to Tea Tree Gully to take on the might of the fabled locals. At the end of the day, it all came out even with Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) following up his Seniors win at Mt Osmond with an even par 71 and Chris Everett (Tea Tree Gully) also repeating in the Super Seniors.

Michael Hogben (Blackwood) was a popular winner of the combined Men’s nett but Mike is a former Tea Tree Gully man so, arguably, had a foot in both camps.

A number of new players from North Adelaide Golf Club added to the women’s ranks with Young Ko taking out both the gross and nett events. North Adelaide also fielded some lady players in the 2020 Senior pennant season so are leading the way in this aspect.

Tea Tree Gully Golf Club is located at the foot of the Adelaide North-Eastern Hills and features couch grass fairways and tricky bent greens. Conditions were perfect for scoring – white tees, mild weather and the course excellent after a freshen-up from some recent rain. The men’s field consisted of 59 aspirants complemented by 16 women.

Sponsorship was provided by long-term member and sponsor, Brian Meakins and his excellent Rusticana Wines – a product perfectly suited to senior golfers !

Other noteworthy performances included John Davey making a welcome return after being sidelined with health and injury issues; local Diane Biebrick returning the day’s best women’s Super Senior score and Malcolm Sangster (West Lakes) continuing to his consistent handicap play and matching Hogben and Lindner’s nett 69’s.

Lindner is establishing an early lead in the Senior Order of Merit from Craig Gordon who again went well at home. Other contenders include Glen McGough, Nigel Turner and Richard Payne. The Super Seniors is open with Lindsay Elliott, Phil Smith, Everett, Parker and both the Richards in contention.

Lindner Wins Again at Thaxted Park !!!

What a rich vein of form SA Senior Bruce Lindner is in. Bruce (Kooyonga) won his third event in a row at Thaxted Park.

It is not unfair to say that Thaxted park have had some difficulties in recent years with a shortage of water for fairway irrigation, so it was absolutely fantastic to see the presentation and condition of the course this year – fully green fairways and greens surrounds. Preferred lies on fairway in play were used but far from necessary

Conditions were mild, slightly overcast with little wind and perfect for scoring !

An outstanding field of 21 Women and 71 Men assembled with the host club doing a great job getting their members to augment the travelling Senior Order of Merit “circus”.

Lindner’s victory was only a one-shot win over Craig Gordon (Tea Tree Gully), who looks to be Bruce’s closest rival in the Senior Order of Merit at this stage.

Local sports renaissance man, Rod Phillips (State cricket and golf administrator) must have benefitted from his High Performance head role by turning in his best result for some time with a third in the Gross and taking out the Nett.

Super Seniors Men went to Thaxted stalwart, Bob Baird with defending Super Senior champ Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) getting his best result for 2021. It is worth noting that Mike started slowly last year so he is coming into form.

Yarra Yarra’s Howard Slater’s participation added an inter-state aspect with Howard taking third place. Howard also performed well in the previous event at Tea Tree Gully.

Lindsay Elliott and Ken Parker again added to their respective Order of Merit points tally.

The SA Women’s Order of Merit is combined Senior/Super Senior although the Club may (as in this case) divvy up the prizes into both categories. Angela Masters from Bronie Buckley and Rosemary Underwood made it a Blackwood triella.

The Nett competitions tend to go to locals and this was again the case with Janice Harris, Brian Greer and Dean Forrester taking out their respective categories – Dean turning in a very meritorious 66.

Overall, an excellent event and many thanks to the Club for the course and the organisation of the event and to their sponsors On Fire Racing and Brini wines.

Reports by John Anderson

Vale John Davey

It was with much sadness to hear of the sudden passing of John Davey. John suffered a massive stroke and passed away soon after on Friday 26th March.

John was a true gentleman and was instantly liked by all who knew him. He was an outstanding golfer and represented Australia at the senior level with distinction on many occasions. He was clearly the best senior golfer in South Australia. He won two South Australian Seniors titles.

John’s golf game seemed to excel when conditions got tough as shown by both of his SA wins. When the wind was howling and the rain pelting down the whole field knew John was the man to beat.

He represented Australia on several occasions. Twice at the Asia Pacific championship and once in the Trans-Tasman series against the kiwi’s. He was a member for 47 years at Tea Tree Gully where he won the club championship on two occasions and was a regular in the 12 times winning Tea Tree Gully senior pennant team. He also won the John Beamont trophy in 2018 which is awarded to the leading order of merit player over a season of competition.

What a lot of us didn’t know was of the many years’ service John gave to the many sporting areas he moved between. John great love was cricket where as a 19 year old police cadet, he represented SA as a wicket keeper in the era of Lillee and Marsh. He was a member of the Salisbury cricket club which won 4 premierships. He was a passionate supporter and volunteer at the Tea Tree Cricket club for many years. He was president, club director, A grade coach and also helped prepare the wickets.

He will be missed by all his friends and mates across Australia. We have lost a wonderful golfing buddy.

RIP John Davey.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10695

WEST AUSTRALIA

Winner at Sun City Trevor Hughes

The end of March was a busy calendar for the WA senior golfers.

We kicked off with a very windy day at the Sun City Senior Open on 23rd March which was taken out by the evergreen Trevor Hughes with a score of 75 on a count back from Brendan Curtin.

Later that week we contested the Hartfield Senior Classic which was a two day event with state and national ranking points on offer. With the course in excellent condition, this was a closely fought out competition with the podium fully loaded with local members. The eventual winner was Craig Wilkinson with scores of 78 & 72 (150). In second place on a count back was Paul Chappell 77 & 74 (151) from Mike Dunsmore 76 & 75 (151).

Report by John Ryan

More: https://www.golfwa.org.au/cms/events/fixtures/



COMING SENIOR EVENTS

April 19 NSW Senior Foursomes Medal (NSW)

April 19 Indooroopilly QSOOM (QLD)

April 19 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

April 20-22 NSW Senior Amateur Championship (NSW) *

April 22-23 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 29 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 30 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

May 03 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 03-06 Cobram -Barooga Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 04 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 06-07 Duntryleague Seniors (NSW)

May 06-07 Golf WA Regional Seniors (WA)

May 07 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

May 10-12 NSW Senior Classic (NSW) *

May 14 Box Hill Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 17 Southern Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 18 Strathfield Seniors (NSW)

May 21 Pelican Waters QSOOM (QLD)

May 22-23 Tura Beach Amateur Classic Seniors (NSW)

May 25 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 28-30 Northern Territory Classic -Senior OOM (NT)

May 31 Pacific Harbour QSOOM (QLD)

June 03 Manly Seniors (NSW)

June 04 Oatlands Seniors (NSW)

June 06- 07 Catalina Seniors (NSW)

June 07 Southport QSOOM (QLD)

June 08 Mona Vale Seniors (NSW)

June 11 Royal Perth Senior Open (WA)

June 14 – 17 CTHGC National Seniors Match Play* (possible date change to July)

June 15 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

June 18 Carbrook QSOOM (QLD)

June 20 Central Victoria Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 21 Pymble Seniors (NSW)

June 21 WAGC Senior Amateur Open (WA)

June 21 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads QSOOM (QLD)

June 21 – 22 Shepparton Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 24 – 25 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

June 29 Lakelands Senior Open (WA)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields