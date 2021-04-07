NSW Super Senior golf set for a bumper 2021

By Martin Gallagher*.

Following on from the 2020 Super Senior Pennant in which some 53 teams took part in one of the few pennant competitions to be completed in the year, the NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA) has closed entries for this year’s pennant with a record number of 64 clubs and over 800 players to contest the right to become the 2021 NSW Super Senior Champion Club.

This is a result of an intense off-season recruiting drive by the association’s committee.

The association is delighted that teams that pulled out last year because of Covid 19 have returned to the fold as well some six new clubs entering for the first time. New clubs include Links Shell Cove, Worrigee and St. George’s Basin from the South Coast, Lakeside Camden and Liverpool from the Sydney area and from the Newcastle region Merewether Golf Club. A big hearty welcome to you all.

The pennant is due to start on the week of the 26th July and then run for seven rounds played over consecutive weeks. At the moment we are waiting on clubs to return their Team Nomination Forms to the Captain which are due no later than Monday 7th June. The draw for the 10 Divisions will then be posted on our website www.superseniorpennant.com on Monday 21st June. Delays in posting the draws could occur if all forms are not returned by the due date.

Once the rounds are completed the top two teams in each Division will then play in a seeded Knockout Draw to determine the champion club for 2021. Current champions Castle Hill Country Club will be keen to defend their title gained in 2020 when they defeated Forster Tuncurry Club at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney. The Final series will be played over 5 weeks starting the week beginning Monday 13th September. Weather permitting the final will be played on the week commencing 11th October.

With the increased interest in match play golf as evidenced by our record enrolment this year, the association is looking to the future where a limit of 70 clubs will only be allowed to participate. In fact it may be a case of “first in, best dressed” for the next few years. As usual you can contact the Captain by going to our website and using the Contact page or go to our NOTICE BOARD.

Super Senior Championship at Toukley

Our Super Senior Championship is due to take place on Monday 10th May at Toukley Golf Club. Over $2 000 worth of prizes are there for the lucky golfers. If you haven’t got your entry in by now, ring the Pro Shop at Toukley on 02 4397 2309 to book a place. Entry forms are available on our site under FORMS.

*Martin Gallagher is Captain of the N.S.W.S.S.G.A.(Inc)