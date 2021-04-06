2021 US Masters: Australian TV Times, Preview: Leaderboard

Ahhh!!! It’s US Masters week, and can’t you just smell the fragile scent of the Azaleas wafting across the Augusta National fairways? Well maybe not from Bondi, Beaumaris, or Bullamakanka but if you tune in to some of the extensive media coverage that will be available on free to air, pay TV, streaming services and elsewhere you’re certain to hear plenty of flowery commentary… at least until the final showdown sometime early Monday morning.

Five Aussie golfers will be lining up for the 85th edition of the Masters:

2013 Champion Adam Scott

wanna-be-world-number-one-again & my-back-is-a-lot-better now Jason Day (2013 US PGA Champion, 2011 Masters T2)

(2013 US PGA Champion, 2011 Masters T2) is-this-his-year? Marc Leishman (2013 Masters T4, 2015 Open Championship T2)

(2013 Masters T4, 2015 Open Championship T2) Aussie-favourite-with-many-this-year Cameron Smith (2020 Masters T2)

(2020 Masters T2) Second-chance-and-late-entrant-again Matt Jones (missed the cut first time in 2014 but at least he’s had two weeks to think about it this time)

According to an Aussie bookmaking site the favourites line up in the following order Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rham, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa (love his swing). [And itis only a coincidence we stopped at the top ten because Patrick Reed is at 11.

2021 US Masters TV Live Coverage

LIVE COVERAGE of the Masters begins in Australia early Friday morning. Coverage will be available free-to-air on the Nine Network with pay TV options on FoxSports and Kayo.

The Masters official website will have a range of live video options including early starters and featured groups, as well as wide reporting and video highlights during the event.

The Masters FREE TO AIR

Main coverage from Channel Nine will be on 9Gem (Channel 92) from 5am Friday, Saturday, Sunday and 2am Monday morning (AESDT). There is also streaming on 9Now.

PAY TV

FoxSports will have channel 503 dedicated to the Masters.

There will also be select tournament holes in 4K on FOX SPORTS Ultra HD channel (channel 508).

Australian TV Broadcast times – 9GEM, 9Now, Foxtel Go, Kayo Sports and FoxSports

Round 1, 2 & 3 Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Melbourne 5:00am – 9.30am

Sydney 5:00am

Brisbane 4:00am

Adelaide 4.30am

Perth 2:00am

Round 4 Monday

Melbourne 2:00am

Sydney 2:00am

Brisbane 1:00am

Adelaide 1:30am

Perth 11:00pm