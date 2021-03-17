The new PowaKaddy FX Collection – stylish and advanced electric golf buggy innovation in a compact package

The new PowaKaddy Freeway Series – known as the FX Collection—is the company’s tenth update of the family and is being billed as their most technologically advanced electric golf buggy release ever. It is certainly a stylish looking unit and comes with a number of new or improved features in a slightly more compact and efficient package.

PowaKaddy has been around for nearly 40 years and has enjoyed a reputation for solid electric buggy innovation, powerful technology and top performance.

The company boasts the updated FX series features “cutting-edge and compact designs, plus industry-leading intelligence.”

Redesigned from the chassis up

PowaKaddy says it began with the basics, starting with a significant chassis re-design that now offers “the strongest system on the electric buggy market”

“Constructed with engineered polymer, the low profile PowaFrame looks stylish, is easy to clean and protects vital components. The updated design offers unmatched levels of handling and ease of manoeuvrability and is perfectly balanced to create the ultimate user experience. The visually stunning FX Collection is further enhanced with the new models containing PowaKaddy’s signature trims.”

Size does matter when it comes to electric buggies and when folded the new FX models are 20% smaller than previous Freeway models making them ideal to transport and stow away. The FX Collection includes PowaKaddy’s simplest-ever 1-Click folding system.

PowaKaddy Engineers have made their new buggies more efficient by advancing to the next generation Lithium 30-volt battery and motor system. And the new 30v Max Plug’n’Play battery is claimed to be the thinnest and lightest golf buggy battery on the market,

Further new features of the FX Collection include the high power 30-volt speed controller system for improved speed control. The Hall Effect Transducer (HET) provides greater downhill control. The stylish black stealth wheels are easily removed for additional storage requirements. The LCD backlight control system includes a power save mode during periods of non-use. The height adjustable soft touch handle can be moved to match your preferred height. The Anti-Tamper Dial Control prevents you from accidentally turning the buggy on. And, FX Collection has added a tee holder, towel hook and a USB charging port to allow you to quickly charge your phone or GPS device.

The PowaKaddy FX Collection includes the FX7 GPS, FX7, FX5 and FX3 models.

FX7 GPS Flagship

The FX7 GPS is the company’s flagship model and contains ground-breaking GPS technology with some 40,000 pre-loaded golf courses from around the world. A 3.5” high visibility colour LCD display stationed in the buggy handle, allows golfers to easily read fast and accurate distances to the front, middle and back of the greens, as well as hazards.

PowaKaddy says the new FX7 is the most intelligent buggy of its kind and will provide golfers with the ultimate electric buggy experience. FX7 boasts a colour 3.5” display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function, and a powerful and quiet 230-watt motor.

FX5

The FX5 is ideal for golfers seeking added features and superior performance at a mid-price point. It includes a bright, 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display as well as an integrated USB charging port and automatic distance function (ADF).

FX3

The all-new FX3 is the entry-level model in the Freeway series and offers a 2.3” full-colour widescreen display with digital power gauge and battery fuel indicator.

The PowaKaddy FX Series is available at Australian golf retailers such as Drummond Golf for a usual price range of $1099 to $1699

More info: PowaKaddy Australia