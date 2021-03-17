The Volkswagen Scramble comes to seaside Gerringong: Photo Gallery

The Volkswagen Scramble is a pro amateur club team’s event managed by the PGA of Australia. Since its inception in 1992 the Scramble has become Australia’s largest and most successful pro-amateur team’s event, with more than 1,000,000 players now having participating in over 10,000 events. Contributor NOEL ROWSELL was there recently when the Scramble rolled into beautiful seaside Gerringong. Noel provided the following words and course photos. Team photos supplied by Gerringong GC.

Gerringong Golf Club hosted the Volkswagen Scramble on Friday 12th March, in absolute perfect conditions. The weather forecast for the day had predicted some major rain but somehow, according to Club Head Professional Shane Cochrane, the South Coast repelled the bad weather long enough for everyone to have a sensational day.

“Last year we saw a young group of guys from Worrigee take out the event and this year it was a young group of guys from Jamberoo that took it out in a seriously close finish,” said Shane. “The top 4 teams were separated by a quarter of a shot.”