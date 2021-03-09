INGENIA HOLIDAYS boosts 2021 NSW Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championships with new sponsorship deal

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Nelson Bay Golf Club
Nelson Bay Golf Club is perched on beautiful Port Stephens… not a bad spot to while away a few days, or a few weeks.

The NSW Veteran Golfers’ Association has announced that INGENIA HOLIDAYS will be the Naming Rights sponsor for the 2021 NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS, to be held in Port Stephens from 31 May to 4 June 2021.

Tournament Director Dave Flatt said he is thrilled to have another branch of Ingenia Communities involved, after Latitude One from their Lifestyle division was the Naming Rights sponsor for the 2020 Matchplay Championships. Flatt said that the Ingenia Holidays division is also an ideal fit in that a high proportion of participants in NSWVGA events follow the circuit in their motor homes and caravans.

Mark Leonard, Business Development Manager for Ingenia Holidays, said he is very excited to have Ingenia Holidays supporting a number of NSWVGA events, including “majors” on the NSWVGA calendar.

He said the Matchplay Championships adds to Ingenia Holidays support of NSWVGA events, with the company also sponsoring the NSWVGA Medal finals at Nambucca Heads in November and the Macleay Valley Week of Golf in September.

“The company is proud to support an organisation that provides healthy comradery and kinship to its members and we look forward to welcoming all to Ingenia Holidays locations.

2020 Men’s and Ladies Veteran Matchplay Champions Tony Southward from Charlestown, and Cara Frires from Nelson Bay.

The  INGENIA HOLIDAYS NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS will be held in Port Stephens NSW from 31 May to 4 June 2021. The event involves four days of Matchplay at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons, with prize vouchers awarded for every match won.

2020 Men’s Champion Tony Southward from Charlestown and 2020 Ladies Champion Cara Frires from Nelson Bay will be returning to defend their titles.

Flatt says that the event is now very close to capacity, so and it will be competitive for Men and Ladies to fill the remaining places in the tournament. Entry forms are available from the NSWVGA website or by emailing expressions of interest to vetsmatchplay@gmail.com.

Lady competitors enjoying the 2020 Championships at Horizons

 

 

 

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

