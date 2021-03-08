Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: March 2021

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including Shayne Walker’s impressive “Tassie Double”, the naming of the Golf Australia senior team to take on the ADF, and all the action from state-based events.

NATIONAL

Shayne Walker makes it a “Tassie Double” with easy win in the 2021 Tasmanian Senior Open

Shayne Walker easily won the 2021 Tasmanian Senior Open with a closing round of 72. Walker had the best round every day for a comprehensive 10 shot winning margin.

In winning, Walker completed the “Tassie Double” having won the Tasmanian Senior Amateur Championship earlier in February.

Second place went to Queenslander Brad Dowling while Royal Sydney member Adam Cornell took home third prize.

In the women’s event, Tammy Hall won in a canter from Diedre Panton with a 3 round total of 240. Panton finished on 260 while third place went to Rosemary Paton on 273.

Final Men’s results

215 Shanye Walker (73-70-72)

225 Brad Dowling (75-77-73)

227 Adam Cornell (81-71-75)

228 Robbie Berne (74-78-76)

239 Steve Valentine (76-76-77)

GOLF AUSTRALIA vs ADF Team announced

The Annual two day event which is played based on the Ryder Cup format this year is being held on both Moonah Links courses, the Legends and The Open on 21st– 23rd March against the ADF team.

The GA team is Mike Peeck (QLD) – captain, Adrian Barr (VIC) vice-captain and playing reserve, John Banting (WA), Brad Dowling (QLD), Chris Everett (SA), Gary Graco (VIC), Peter Hargreaves (NT), James Lavender (VIC), Greg Orvis (VIC), Shayne Walker (TAS), Jane Wall (NSW), Mark Boulton (VIC) – Mid Amateur and Suah Kim (VIC) – Mid Amateur.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Rookie Edwards wins at Concord

Bruce Edwards from Mona Vale fired an even par 71 around a difficult and superbly presented Concord golf club to take home the Concord Seniors win. Bruce’s round was also the lowest round in the history of the seniors at Concord. Runner up again was the popular lefty, Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) who finished on 2 over par, 73. Third place was the ever-consistent Ken Brewer (Newcastle) who won on a count back with 75 from Damien Maguire (Pennant Hills), Stephen Hunt (Glenmore Heritage) and Stephen Robinson (Monash).

The over 65’s was won by Grahame Leake with 78.

Cullam wins at Castle Hill

Doug Cullam shot a wonderful 2-over par 74 to win the Castle Hill SOOM event by three shots. The other winner on the day was the magnificent Castle Hill CC. CHCC played long after recent rains however greens and fairways were excellent and with temperatures in the mid 30’s most players found it a difficult day. Over 120 players faced the starter which was another excellent field of senior NSW golfers.

Cullam used his length off the tees to conquer the par 5’s having 3 birdies on these longer holes. Second was shared by Tim O’Reilly, Wazza Grant, Gerry Power and Sam Quagliata, all having 31 stableford points.

Nett winner was Wazza Grant with 38 points on a countback from Gary Poland and Brian Symth. Wazza Grant completed an excellent day by winning the Over 65 Gross on countback from Gerry Power.

Castle Hill report by Ken Brewer

Power wins on a count back at Pennant Hills

Past state and Australian representative, Gerry Power (Castle Hill) won on a count back from defending champion and local player Damien Maguire after both players fired par rounds of 71 on a pristine Pennant Hills course.

Third place went to Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) on 72. Fourth place was Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) with 73. Rounding out the five was Bruce Edwards (Mona Vale) and Mark Wilson (Wollongong) with 74’s.

Dale Tapper won the nett with a fine 70 from local players Michael Kevin and Glen Peterson who finished on 71.

Geoffrey Greenaway (Forster -Tuncurry) won the over 65’s scratch event with 79 while Bruce Edwards won the 55-64 with 74.



VICTORIA

Claney and Harley win the Cranbourne Seniors

Gordon Claney (Kingston Heath) won by four shots with a two round total of 149 from Kim Johnson (The National). Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) was third with 154 from fourth placed Kevin Naismith (Southern) on 155.

Robert Stead won the nett with 145.

In the women’s’ event, Heather Harley won with 50 scratch stableford points from Helen Pascoe on 49 points. In the stableford event, it was a win to Melinda Crawford on 68 points.

Wallace and Pascoe take out the Eureka Senior Amateur

Robert Wallace (Midlands) won by five shots with a 36 hole total of 140 from Peter Meyer (Curlewis) on 145. Third place was Colin George (St. Andrews Beach) with 148. David Robinson won the nett with 141 from Keith Finkelde on 142.

In the women’s’ event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) took out the scratch stableford with 54 points from Cheryl Disher (Rossdale) on 48. Tina Cowie (Garfield) easily won the stableford event with a great score of 84 points from Jen Le Cerf (Clifton Springs) on 75 points.



ACT

Hickman wins around a rain drenched Queanbeyan course

For a place where it never rains, the heavens opened and dumped plenty of water onto Queanbeyan Golf Course. I know we need rain, but not today. With greens flooded and fairways saturated, it was very difficult to score, and sometimes find your ball in the middle of the fairway. Some did though, with Chris Hickman from Queanbeyan winning the Seniors with an excellent 77 on the countback from Wally Gregory from Federal. Peter Zotti from Yowani was one stroke behind on 78. The Nett was won by Queanbeyan local Scott Bool with a 70, followed by Chris Hickman on 71 and Peter Zotti on 72.

Report from Simon Dunstone

.

QUEENSLAND

Dean and Prendergast victors at Links Hope Island

Paul Prendergast (The Glades) fired a magnificent three under par score of 69 to win the Links Hope Island seniors. Five shots in arrears was Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and Brett Ritchie (Hervey Bay) on 74. Peter Ferris (Ocean Shores) took fourth place with 76.

In the nett event, Dennis May (Brisbane) won with 38 stableford points on a count back from Ronald Vincent (Wantima).

In the womens’ event, Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) won on a count back from Josie Ryan (Headland) after both posted 77. Third place went to Margaret Anderson (Nudgee) with 80. In the nett event, Christine Long (McLeod) won with 39 stableford points from Margaret Anderson on 37 points.

Deane and Button win at Arundel Hills

Stephen Deane (Brisbane) won around a demanding Arundel Hills layout with a score of 75 to finish two shots ahead of four players all on 77. These were Brad Dowling (Southport), Chris Mouldey (Caboolture), Graham Williams (Nudge) and Stepen Toyne (Indooroopilly). In the nett event, it was a win to Chris Mouldey with 39 points from Graham Williams on 36 points.

In the women’s event, Bev Button (Burleigh) showed a clean pair of heels in carding 81 to finish five shots ahead of runner-up Collette Byrne (McLeod). In the nett event, Marion Ellevesen (Toowoomba) won with 36 points from runner-up Deborah Marsland (McLeod).

Report from John Jayo

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Wake and Ricourt win in the Blackwood Senior Masters

A huge field assembled for the 10th anniversary of the Blackwood Masters. Long term local champion, Nick Wake (75) took the Men’s Senior Gross but only on a countback from Richard Payne (Kooyonga). Perennial contender, Bruce Lindner grabbed third. Tea Tree Gully were in the “money”, as always, with Craig Gordan winning the Seniors nett from local Steven McCreight.

Ken Parker (Kooyonga) found his 2019 form to turn in the best Super Seniors score, from Blackwood/Kooyonga member and long-term senior golf contender, Lindsay Elliott. Martin Brown made the long trip from The Grange worthwhile in winning the Super Seniors Nett from a string of local players.

Blackwood women overall dominated the results but Jo Ricourt from Glenelg was a clear winner in the Senior Women’s Gross from local Karen Brien with another visitor Bernadette Gatehouse (Aston Hills), third.

Senior Women’s nett saw Blackwood members Barbara Dickens come out on top from Jane Greening. Willunga was represented by Carol Collins in third place.

No outsiders got a look-in in Super Seniors Gross with the well credentialed Angela Masters turning in the day’s best score of 86 to just pip Paula White by one stroke.

Women’s Super Seniors Gross again went to Blackwood Marilyn Marsh from Kathy Saint.

Lindner and Brown win at Mt. Osmond

Bruce Lindner took out his first win of the season in the Men’s Senior. Local Fanis Katsarelias, playing his first full season came in second from consistent performer Peter Shaw. Last round’s first-out Senior nett winner Simon Pritchard showed it was no way “first time lucky” with a 66 – a comfortable margin from Boyd Austin and Peter Pavy.

The Men’s Super Seniors went to the greatly experienced, Chris Everett from clubmate Phil Smith ensuring that Tea Tree Gully featured as usual. George Cleland (The Vines) took third. George’s nett 68 was also good enough, just pipping Mt Osmond’s Sam Robertson 69 in the Super Seniors nett event.

Lorry Brown (Blackwood) added to her many trophies with the Women’s Gross by one stroke from clubmate, Paula White. Mt Osmond’s Briony Williams won the nett from Paula White with yet another Blackwood player in Helen Brauer, third.

Report by John Anderson



WEST AUSTRALIA

A busy start for the WA Seniors in March with 3 events completed in the first week.

Albany hosted a 2 day event over the Labour Day long weekend incorporating a Seniors Event within the Albany Classic. The winner of this event was Mike Lucas who shot 74-75 to win on a count back from Paul Chappell 73-76. In 3rd place was David Alexander 78-76 on a count back from John Banting 76-78.

The second event of the week was held at Mount Lawley with a full field of 146 entrants which was a combined men’s and women’s event. The men’s winner was again Mike Lucas with a fine score of 71 (1 under). Runner up was Andrew Brown on 73 and 3rd place went to local member Mike Moloney with a 74.

In the women’s section the winner was Robyn Lamb 81, from Lyn Bennett 83 and 3rd place went to Carmen Palframan on 84.

The third event of the week was the inaugural Gosnells Senior Open. Thanks to Lucy Guppy and the team at Gosnells Golf Club for putting on an exceptionally good tournament in their first attempt. The winner was local member Terry Smith who shot 74. In second place was another local John Cameron on 75 on a count back from Paul Chappell.

Report by John Ryan



COMING SENIOR EVENTS

March 08 Royal Sydney Invitational (NSW)

March 08-09 State Seniors 4BBB Championship (WA)

March 11-12 Alpine Senior Masters (M&W – VIC)

March (TBC) * Golf Australia vs ADFGA – (TBC)

March 15 Redcliffe QSOOM (QLD)

March 15 South Australian SOOM Tea Tree Gully (SA)

March 22 South Australian SOOM Thaxted (SA)

March 22 Royal Queensland QSOOM (QLD)

March 23 Sun City Senior Amateur Open (WA)

March 25-26 Hartfield Senior Open (WA) *

March 26 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

March 27- 28 Laidley Mens Classic QSOOM (QLD)

March 29-31 Western Australian Senior Amateur (WA) TBC *

April 05 Bonnie Doon Seniors (NSW)

April 09 Bribie Island QSOOM (QLD)

April 11 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

April 12 The Vines Seniors (SA)

April 19 NSW Senior Foursomes Medal (NSW)

April 19 Indooroopilly QSOOM (QLD)

April 19 Flagstaff Hill Seniors (SA)

April 20-22 NSW Senior Amateur Championship (NSW) *

April 22-23 Laidley Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

April 29 Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

April 30 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

May 03 Cabramatta Seniors (NSW)

May 03-06 Cobram -Barooga Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 04 Penrith Seniors (NSW)

May 06-07 Duntryleague Seniors (NSW)

May 06-07 Golf WA Regional Seniors (WA)

May 07 Oxley QSOOM (QLD)

May 10-12 NSW Senior Classic (NSW) *

May 14 Box Hill Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 17 Southern Senior Amateur (M&W – VIC)

May 18 Strathfield Seniors (NSW)

May 21 Pelican Waters QSOOM (QLD)

May 22-23 Tura Beach Amateur Classic Seniors (NSW)

May 25 Eastlakes Seniors (NSW)

May 28-30 Northern Territory Classic -Senior OOM (NT)

May 31 Pacific Harbour QSOOM (QLD)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields