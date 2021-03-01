38th Annual Blue Mountains Veterans Week of Golf a winner: Photo Gallery

Story and Photos by Noel Rowsell.

The Blue Mountains Veterans Golfer Association (BMVGA) hosted the 38th Blue Mountains Week of Golf from 22nd-26th February, playing at Springwood CC, Blackheath GC, Lithgow GC and Wentworth Falls CC.

Entries were the highest for many years, with 90 players on each of the 3 days which decide the King and Queen of the Mountain, whilst 72 players fronted on the final day for the 2BBB.



In spite of rainy conditions and a damp track at every course, the Men’s winner Stephen Manson (Leonay GC) would race away from the field to win by a clear 7 shots.

26-marker Manson was the only player to overcome the difficult conditions on offer in back-to-back rounds, shooting 39 points on Monday at Springwood, then clearing away from any opposition with 42 points at Blackheath on Tuesday.

With the competition and the King of the Mountain title safely almost certainly wrapped up after 2 rounds, Manson was able to bypass the 3rd round at Lithgow on Thursday, leaving the rest of the field to fight for the minor placings.

Ladies Queen of the Mountain winner was Wanda Kozinski (Camden GC), whose 2 scores of 33 and 32 were enough to capture this year’s title.

The dates for the 2022 BMVGA Week Of Golf have now been confirmed and are as follows: