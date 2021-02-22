Entries open for 2021 Over 80’s Australian Golf Championships

NOT surprisingly the very popular annual Over Eighty Australian Golf Championships for Men and Women was another covid casualty in 2020 but organisers are excited to announce the Harrington Waters Golf Club event is back on the menu this year.

What will be the 5th running of this unique tournament is scheduled for the stunning Mid-North Coast of New South Wales golf course from 27th to 29th April 2021.

Event Coordinator Kim Woodhouse says there will be a few changes, particularly to the associated social activities, but it will still be a wonderful event and they welcome all octogenarians to the course and facilities.

Event Format Details

Australian Titles for both Men and Women

27 Hole Scratch and Nett Stableford over 3 days

9 holes daily

A current GA Handicap required

Participants must be 80 years of age at 27th April 2021

Entries close 19th April 2021

ONLINE ENTRY FORM CLICK HERE

MORE DETAILS AND CONDITIONS OF PLAY AVAILABLE FROM HARRINGTON GOLF CLUB WEBSITE