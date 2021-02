UK PGA ‘Advanced Professional’ Steve Johnston admits that being told not to turn your shoulders in the golf swing is not something you hear very often.

Johnson readily suspects that golfers everywhere might think he has lost the plot… and you can’t explain it all away by the fact that he is Scottish (Aren’t they supposed to know how to do it?)

There might be a bit of semantics involved here, but Johnson delivers a very effective message of what should really be powering rotation in the swing.