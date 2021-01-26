Ben Hogan’s Magic Elbow – The Best Golf Ball Striking Tip You Need to Know

THIS American golf instructor appears too young to be channelling the late, great Ben Hogan, but he is certainly dressed for the part… maybe a bit too much so.

Still, you can’t dismiss the Hogan golf swing wisdom, in this case examining the “magic of the trail elbow” and how its correct positioning can not only be one of the best ball striking moves because it makes the golf swing so easy to repeat but can also fixes more than 11 listed golf swing problems. This Ben Hogan golf tip comes from his book Five Lessons: The Modern Fundamentals of Golf. The video is presented by PGA Member Tom Saguto.