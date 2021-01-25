The Best Golf Drivers 2020/2021; Easiest To Hit Golf Drivers

By
Brian O'Hare
-

IT’S a brand new year and a not so young person’s mind often turns wistfully to thoughts of smashing a poor, unsuspecting golf ball way down the centre of a bright green golf fairway with their shiny new golf driver. Way Down!

As the year progresses most golfers are going to be reminded of the fact that those supposedly poor, unsuspecting golf balls are not always/often/never going to go exactly where their owners intend/would prefer.

Perhaps a shiny new golf driver with all the latest technology will be difference after all and you can stop relying on that tired old scratched thing taking up valuable space in your golf bag.

This new golf equipment video from Mark Crossfield and his offsider Coach Lockey may have exactly what you are looking for.

The pair test the best golf drivers for 2020 and 2021 from the forgiving MAX range of golf drivers from Callaway golf, Mizuno golf, Titleist golf, Cobra golf, Taylormade golf and Ping golf. The drivers are judged on their performance, looks, sound, feel and the all important price category. The MAX range of drivers offers more help when it comes to miss hits and off centre hits, more help getting the ball in the air; more help getting that ball going where you want it to.

 

Previous articleSeven-week new year Aussie golf swing to forge ahead
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

Leave a Reply