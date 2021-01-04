NSW Veteran Golf: 2021 Week of Golf Program

By
Brian O'Hare
-

veteran golfers

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises a very comprehensive program of more than 50 “Weeks of Golf” for older golfers throughout the state.

Open to both men and women veteran golfers, the veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity. 

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of NSWVGA each year.  In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct weekly (or more) Veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.

NSW Veterans Weeks of Golf formats

The Weeks of Golf are normally held over 4 days, Monday to Friday, with Wednesday being a lay day. The format is different at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events.  The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.

Venues on the coast range from Tweed Heads in the North to Pambula/Merimbula in the South and inland from Rich River to Dubbo, Moree and Tenterfield and West to Broken Hill.

More NSW Vets Golf info

For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF

COVID-19

Due to the covid pandemic many vets events had to be cancelled in 2020 and the 2021 schedule will again be susceptible to current conditions and state regulations. Here’s hoping there will be minimal disruptions. If you are interested in particular events it will be a good idea to keep in contact with the Tournament Directors listed for individual events and to put your name down for any email/contact lists offered. 

 

2021 NSW Veteran Golf Program

 

Dates Event / Clubs Tournament Director

Status

Entry Form/Email
1 Feb – 5 Feb 21 Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest		 Ross Kirwan
0418 912 009		 Open
myallcoastvets@gmail.com
8 Feb – 12 Feb 21 Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links		 Rick Wilkins
0412 457 252		 Open – Download entry form
shoalhavenwog@gmail.com
15 Feb – 19 Feb 21 Illawarra Week Of Golf
Port Kembla, The Grange, Russell Vale, The Links Shell Cove, Wollongong		 Stephen Wicks
0419 486 456		 Cancelled
illawarravets2019@gmail.com
22 Feb – 26 Feb 21 Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Springwood, Wentworth Falls, Blackheath, Lithgow		 Richard Ledden-Cooper
0421 804 906		 Open – Download entry form
bmvga.wog@gmail.com
1 Mar – 5 Mar 21 Central West Week Of Golf
Duntryleague, Wentworth		 John Dalton
0488 040 350		 Open – Download entry form
orangegolfclassic@bigpond.com
8 Mar – 12 Mar 21 Corowa Howlong Week Of Golf
Corowa, Howlong		 Tim Cameron
02 6026 5321		 Open – Download entry form
pro@howlonggolf.com.au
15 Mar – 19 Mar 21 Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook		 Paul Gorman
0447 413 213		 Open – Download entry form
pgorman50@bigpond.com
15 Mar – 19 Mar 21 Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal		 Rod Booth
03 5874 9172		 Not yet open
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
22 Mar – 26 Mar 21 Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard		 Paul McDougall
0407 618 958		 Open – Download entry form
tlvwog@gmail.com
22 Mar – 26 Mar 21 Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River		 Richard Caiolfa
03 5481 3372		 Open – Download entry form
golfpro1@richriver.com.au
29 Mar – 1 Apr 21 NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Wagga Country Club		 John Turner
02 6922 6444		 Not yet open
manager@wwcc.com.au
5 Apr – 9 Apr 21 Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri		 Robyn Spence
02 6793 5263
0427 790 710		 Open – Download entry form
admin@narrabrirsl.com.au
12 Apr – 16 Apr 21 Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
Moree		 Paul Wilde
0428 521 599		 Open – Download entry form
paullwilde@me.com
12 Apr – 13 Apr 21 Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf
Tumut		 Helen Pearce
02 6947 1139		 Not yet open
proshoptumut@gmail.com
15 Apr – 16 Apr 21 Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf
Gundagai		 Gary Begg
02 6944 1926		 Not yet open
gary.begg456@gmail.com
19 Apr – 23 Apr 21 New England Week Of Golf
Inverell		 Jim Shadlow
0413 381 332		 Open – Download program
Download entry form
shadlow8@bigpond.com
19 Apr – 23 Apr 21 Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra		 Kate White
0438 426 484		 Open – Download entry form
ktwhite7@bigpond.com
24 Apr – 25 Apr 21 NSWVGA Mixed Sandgreen Championships
Grenfell		 Peter Mawhinney
0411 228 022		 Not yet open
peteshirl@hotmail.com
26 Apr – 30 Apr 21 Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla		 Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807		 Open – Download entry form
chandler.rowan@gmail.com
26 Apr – 30 Apr 21 Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes		 Lyn Roberts
02 6852 3473		 Not yet open
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
3 May – 7 May 21 Armidale Week Of Golf
Armidale		 Greg Constantine
0417 211 449		 Not yet open
gregconstantine@hotmail.com
10 May – 14 May 21 Casino Week Of Golf
Casino		 John Weaver
0417 717 005		 Not yet open
casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com
17 May – 21 May 21 Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Foster		 Martin Salt
0408 609 497		 Open – See website for program/entry
lsa47294@bigpond.net.au
24 May – 28 May 21 Buckets Way Week Of Golf
Gloucester		 Peter Buettel
0429 208 944		 Not yet open
buettel@ozemail.com.au
31 May – 4 Jun 21 NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Nelson Bay, Horizons, Pacific Dunes		 David Flatt
0410 419 967		 Not yet open
dave_flatt2@yahoo.com
7 Jun – 11 Jun 21 Lake Macquarie Classic Week Of Golf
Toronto		 Narene Anniwell
02 4975 2326		 Open – Download entry form
narene.anniwell@gmail.com
14 Jun – 18 Jun 21 no event    
21 Jun – 25 Jun 21 no event    
28 Jun – 2 Jul 21 no event    
5 Jul – 9 Jul 21 Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Island Golf Club		 Ian Vidler
0477 905 102		 Open – Download entry form
landian50@iinet.net.au
12 Jul – 16 Jul 21 Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell		 Rachael Jacobson
02 6653 1006		 Not yet open
cava112@bigpond.com
19 Jul – 23 Jul 21 Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean		 Geoff Grayson
0409 030 751		 Not yet open
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
26 Jul – 30 Jul 21 Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina		 Rod Fayle
0431 724 191		 Open – Download program
Download entry form
ballinawog@gmail.com
26 Jul – 30 Jul 21 Sapphire Coast Week Of Golf
Tura Beach, Eden, Bega, Pambula-Merimbula		 Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891		 Not yet open
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
2 Aug – 6 Aug 21 Eurobodalla Week Of Golf
Catalina, Moruya		 Peter Edwards
0409 270 376		 Not yet open
anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com
9 Aug – 13 Aug 21 Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta Tweed Heads		 Ross Lever
02 7557 2794		 Not yet open
ross.lever@bigpond.com
16 Aug – 20 Aug 21 Yamba Week Of Golf
Yamba

Greg Starr or Mike Grills
0412 076 710

or 0432 101 973

 Not yet open
mikelord6567@yahoo.com.au
23 Aug – 27 Aug 21 Coffs Harbour Week Of Golf
Coffs Harbour		 Peter Vernon
0422 010 343		 Not yet open
spidervernon@yahoo.com
30 Aug – 3 Sep 21 Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton		 Frank Ryan
0429 787 090		 Not yet open
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
6 Sep – 7 Sep 21 Hastings River Week Of Golf
Port Macquarie		 John Tracey
0437 398 705		 Not yet open
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
9 Sep – 10 Sep 21 Hastings River Week Of Golf
Wauchope Country Club

Greg Stewart
02 6584 0852

or 0403 151 303

 Not yet open
gregs.1@bigpond.com
13 Sep – 17 Sep 21 Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee		 David Halpin
02 6373 3374		 Not yet open
mudgeevets@gmail.com
13 Sep – 17 Sep 21 Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah		 Ray Kent
0410 570 488		 Not yet open
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
18 Sep – 19 Sep 21 NSWVGA Mens Sandgreen 4BBB Championships
Narromine

Ashley Bullock
0488 067 979

or 0427 299 625

 Not yet open
ash.bullock@bigpond.com
20 Sep – 24 Sep 21 Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo		 Phil Halpin
0439 440 213		 Not yet open
pfhalpin@gmail.com
20 Sep – 24 Sep 21 Brisbane Waters Week Of Golf
Toukley, Everglades, Wyong, Kooindah Waters		 Bob Byrnes
0418 669 656		 Not yet open
bob.byrnes1@bigpond.com
27 Sep – 1 Oct 21 Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club		 Dennis Martin
08 8087 7217		 Not yet open
martin_dg@bigpond.com
6 Oct – 8 Oct 21 Howlong Week Of Golf
Howlong		 Rob Forrest
0407 318 675		 Not yet open
robjen5@bigpond.com
11 Oct – 15 Oct 21 Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin		 Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758		 Not yet open
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
11 Oct – 15 Oct 21 Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield		 Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865		 Not yet open
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
16 Oct – 17 Oct 21 NSWVGA Mens Sandgreen Championships
Nyngan
Note: Organised by Golf NSW

Emmanuel Aravanis
02 9505 9105
emmanuel.aravanis

@golfnsw.org

 NSWVGA contact: John Dixon
0407 210 644
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
18 Oct – 22 Oct 21 Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton		 Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292		 Not yet open
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
18 Oct – 22 Oct 21 Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods, Harrington Waters		 Alan Hobbs 0424 142 595 Not yet open
ipawph1949@outlook.com
25 Oct – 29 Oct 21 Western Riverina Week Of Golf
Griffith		 Gerry Cox
02 6962 9716		 Not yet open
gcox@iinet.net.au
25 Oct – 29 Oct 21 Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons		 Terry Cook
0429 828 787		 Not yet open
bevantec2@bigpond.com
1 Nov – 5 Nov 21 Kew Week Of Golf
Kew		 Col Voss
0413 672 917		 Not yet open
colcvoss@gmail.com
1 Nov – 5 Nov 21 NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
Dubbo		 John Dixon
0407 210 644		 Not yet open
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
8 Nov – 12 Nov 21 Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Bowral, Moss Vale, Gibraltar Country Club, Highlands		 John Bowes
02 4861 1107		 Not yet open
jbowes31@bigpond.com
15 Nov – 19 Nov 21 Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young		 Phil Mitchell
0427 822 104		 Not yet open
Phillip.Mitchell@cg.catholic.edu.au
22 Nov – 24 Nov 21 NSWVGA State Medals
t.b.a		 t.b.a. Not yet open
t.b.a.
22 Nov – 26 Nov 21 Seaside Valley Week Of Golf
Kiama, Jamberoo		 Bob Smith
02 4296 6953		 Not yet open
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
28 Nov – 2 Dec 21 AVGU National Championships
Black Bull, Yarrawonga		 Jan McCulley
03 5744 0044		 golf@blackbullgolf.com.au

