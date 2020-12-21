Play in the Vic PGA Celebrity Amateur Challenge this February

FOR a very special golfing experience you can play alongside the professionals at Moonah Links Resort from 4 February 2021 in the Victorian PGA Celebrity Amateur Challenge, following the format made famous by tournaments like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Dunhill Links in Scotland.

The Victorian PGA Celebrity Amateur Challenge will see leading professionals teamed up with amateurs in a best ball nett stoke event.

Playing alongside a tour professional in a fully sanctioned event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, participants will get to experience all the tension and excitement of professional golf as you battle to make the 36 hole and then 54 hole cuts on the course while experiencing relaxed and enjoyable functions with fine food and beverages off the course.

All competitors must have a Golf Australia handicap and Golf LINK number which has been valid for no less than 12 months prior to the tournament.

Entries for the Victorian PGA Celebrity Amateur Challenge close at 5:00pm AEDT on Monday 18 January unless sold out prior.

Located on the beautiful Mornington Peninsula, less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne, the exquisite resort features first class facilities and two championship golf courses.

Designed by Australian legend Peter Thomson OBE, these magnificent layouts roll through the natural slopes carving out two of the best courses Australia has to offer.

With five-star accommodation on-site, as well as fine dining, or a fireside coffee and snack in the bar, Moonah offers a relaxed environment for all to enjoy.

Rounds one and two of the Victorian PGA Celebrity Amateur Challenge will be played on the Legends Course, ahead of rounds three and four to be played on the Open Course.

