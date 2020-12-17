Sandy Golf Links: Royal Melbourne’s popular public neighbour a big hit

By Mark Hayes.

Sandy Golf Links is a hot ticket for all of Melbourne’s golf loving community.

The totally redesigned former Sandringham Golf Club, a public course in the heart of the famous Sandbelt, is enjoying surging patronage only weeks after its full 18-hole layout was opened.

But while its famous neighbours have some of the world’s most sought private memberships, Sandy Golf Links is going out of its way to ensure its gates are open to all.

Among innovative SGL techniques being used are the offer of free golf for kids aged under 16 accompanied by a playing adult (after 1.30pm), advocating maximum scores and even encouraging players to throw the ball from bunkers if they prove too tricky.

The course, partly funded by the Victorian Government, has been booming with up to 250 rounds played daily, equating to a 15 per cent rise on previous patronage.

When bookings opened post Covid-19 release in metropolitan Melbourne, there was one nine-minute stretch of more than 700 rounds booked online.

It’s another boost to golf’s strength within the Australian community, with the sport contributing $3.5 billion annually to the national economy and contributing health benefits worth an estimated $132 million each year.

The course itself has several other features that ensure it will remain an important public asset for years to come.

In the style of its Sandbelt neighbours, the fairways are wide off the tee and perfect for children and beginners.

But OCM co-designer Mike Cocking said that shouldn’t deter more advanced players, with the strategic elements of neighbouring Royal Melbourne still front and centre.

“We did a lot of things so that the course doesn’t daunt anyone, but it’s also a great layout for lower handicappers because to score well, you probably need to attack it from the right spots,” said Cocking of a par-65 course that has two sets of tees, both comparatively short at less than 5000m.

“It’s short enough that it’s playable for all, but a test for those who want to take it on using the width on offer.

”Really, it’s the perfect length for kids and beginners – both men and women – and those who are wanting to prolong their golf and now find the big courses too tough.”

The precinct is already a base for Victorian Institute of Sport high performance athletes; it will eventually be home to a public driving range as well as becoming the administrative hub of Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia.

It has a large water storage capacity and a completely new irrigation system. It has also had the help of Royal Melbourne groundstaff throughout its redesign, including the same combination of “Sutton’s mix” bentgrass greens and fescue surrounds that the three-time Presidents Cup host adopted 15 years ago.

So, as Cocking says, it “represents a Sandbelt experience for the public”.

