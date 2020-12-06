Peter Alliss “The Voice of Golf” passes away aged 89

NOT everyone could immediately identify Peter Allis by sight but golf fans everywhere would instantly recognise the dulcet tones of his voice.

Allis was a top professional golfer who became a commentator who was often referred to as “The Voice of Golf”.

Since Allis passed away recently aged 89, the tributes have flowed.

We particularly liked these sentiments expressed in a tweet from John Cleese:

“Sad to hear of Peter Alliss’s death. The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard. I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it.”

In 2012 Alliss was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in the Lifetime Achievement category.

The BBC put this video report together:

Sad to hear of Peter Alliss’s death The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) December 6, 2020

Scottish golf writer John Huggan has penned a fitting tribute for Golf Digest