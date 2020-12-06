Peter Alliss “The Voice of Golf” passes away aged 89

By
Brian O'Hare
-

NOT everyone could immediately identify Peter Allis by sight but golf fans everywhere would instantly recognise the dulcet tones of his voice.

Allis was a top professional golfer who became a commentator who was often referred to as “The Voice of Golf”.

Since Allis passed away recently aged 89, the tributes have flowed.

We particularly liked these sentiments expressed in a tweet from John Cleese:

“Sad to hear of Peter Alliss’s death. The most sane and comforting voice I ever heard. I always thought that I could cope with the ending of the world if only Peter was commentating on it.”

In 2012 Alliss was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in the Lifetime Achievement category.

The BBC put this video report together:

Scottish golf writer John Huggan has penned a fitting tribute for Golf Digest

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

