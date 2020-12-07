The 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championships overcomes the covid hurdles to stage a great week of golf at Port Stephens

The 2020 Latitude One NSW Veteran Golfers Association Matchplay Championship was originally to be staged mid-year and looked another certain covid casualty but tournament director Dave Flatt and his team never gave up hope and eventually attracted some 112 veteran golfers to a great week of golf on the NSW Hunter coast. DAVE FLATT reports:

The LATITUDE ONE NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS were played from 30 November to 4 December at Port Stephens NSW. The 64 Men and 48 ladies enjoyed the competition over four days at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons golf courses. The 2020 Men’s and Ladies Champions were Tony Southward from Charlestown, and Cara Frires from Nelson Bay.

The Men’s final was very close affair, with Tony Southward 1up coming to the par 5 18th tee against his opponent Tony Tully from Evergaldes. Southward hit a scorching 2nd shot to within a metre of the pin, giving him a very makeable Eagle try. Tony Tully’s birdie attempt missed by only inches before he graciously conceded the hole and the match to Southward.

The ladies final was also fiercely contested , with Cara Frires from Nelson Bay and her opponent Lucy Kim from Ryde Parammatta, locked together at the halfway point. However, Frires played some great golf after the turn, and she eventually ran out the winner 4 and 3.

The divisional winners and runners up were:

DIV 1 MEN: WINNER: Tony Southward, Charlestown

RUNNER UP: Tony Tully, Everglades

DIV 1 LADIES: WINNER: Cara Frires, Nelson Bay

RUNNER UP: Lucy Kim, Ryde Parramatta

DIV 2 MEN: WINNER: Gary Wheeler, Port Kembla

RUNNER UP: Steve Fogwill, Nelson Bay

DIV 2 LADIES: WINNER: Cecilia Choi, Ryde Parramatta

RUNNER UP: Christine Yeldham, Cammeray

DIV 3 MEN: WINNER: Kevin McInnes, Charlestown

RUNNER UP: Nigel Eves, Nelson Bay

DIV 3 LADIES: WINNER: Charmaine Pattison, Nelson Bay

RUNNER UP: Catherine Pautsch, Wakehurst

DIV 4 MEN: WINNER: Brian Woodhouse, Nelson Bay

RUNNER UP: Colin Bean, Kooinda Waters.

After being initially being held up by the Covid situation, the event eventually attracted 112 players from all over NSW, as well as a number of players from Queensland. There is only a short turn-around to the 2021 championships that will be played at the same courses from 31 May to 4 June 2021. Tournament Director Dave Flatt is expecting an even bigger turn-out for this event. People interested in entering should send their details to vetsmatchplay@gmail.com.

Photo Gallery: Click photos for full screen