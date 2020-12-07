The 2020 NSW Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championships overcomes the covid hurdles to stage a great week of golf at Port Stephens

By
Brian O'Hare
-

The 2020 Latitude One NSW Veteran Golfers Association Matchplay Championship was originally to be staged mid-year and looked another certain covid casualty but tournament director Dave Flatt and his team never gave up hope and eventually attracted some 112 veteran golfers to a great week of golf on the NSW Hunter coast. DAVE FLATT reports:

Men’s and Ladies Veteran Matchplay Champions Tony Southward from Charlestown, and Cara Frires from Nelson Bay.

The LATITUDE ONE NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS were played from 30 November to 4 December at Port Stephens NSW. The 64 Men and 48 ladies enjoyed the competition over four days at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons golf courses. The 2020 Men’s and Ladies Champions were Tony Southward from Charlestown, and Cara Frires from Nelson Bay.

The Men’s final was very close affair, with Tony Southward 1up coming to the par 5 18th tee against his opponent Tony Tully from Evergaldes. Southward hit a scorching 2nd shot to within a metre of the pin, giving him a very makeable Eagle try. Tony Tully’s birdie attempt missed by only inches before he graciously conceded the hole and the match to Southward.

The ladies final was also fiercely contested , with Cara Frires from Nelson Bay and her opponent Lucy Kim from Ryde Parammatta, locked together at the halfway point. However, Frires played some great golf after the turn, and she eventually ran out the winner 4 and 3.

The divisional winners and runners up were:

DIV 1 MEN:         WINNER: Tony Southward, Charlestown

                          RUNNER UP: Tony Tully, Everglades

 

DIV 1 LADIES:          WINNER: Cara Frires, Nelson Bay

                               RUNNER UP: Lucy Kim, Ryde Parramatta

 

DIV 2 MEN:               WINNER: Gary Wheeler, Port Kembla

                                RUNNER UP: Steve Fogwill, Nelson Bay

 

DIV 2  LADIES:         WINNER: Cecilia Choi, Ryde Parramatta

                                RUNNER UP: Christine Yeldham, Cammeray

 

DIV 3  MEN:              WINNER: Kevin McInnes, Charlestown

                                RUNNER UP: Nigel Eves, Nelson Bay

 

DIV 3 LADIES:          WINNER: Charmaine Pattison, Nelson Bay

                                RUNNER UP: Catherine Pautsch, Wakehurst

 

DIV 4 MEN:               WINNER: Brian Woodhouse, Nelson Bay

                                RUNNER UP: Colin Bean, Kooinda Waters.

 

After being initially being held up by the Covid situation, the event eventually attracted 112 players from all over NSW, as well as a number of players from Queensland. There is only a short turn-around to the 2021 championships that will be played at the same courses from 31 May to 4 June 2021. Tournament Director Dave Flatt is expecting an even bigger turn-out for this event. People interested in entering should send their details to vetsmatchplay@gmail.com.

Photo Gallery: Click photos for full screen

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

