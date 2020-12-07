Annika Sorenstam to take International Golf Federation reins

SEVENTY TWO-TIME LPGA Tour winner and former world number one Annika Sorenstam has been elected president of the International Golf Federation and will take up the position on 1 January.

The 50 year old Swede will replace the outgoing Peter Dawson, who led the IGF for the past 10 years but decided not to seek re-election.

Sorenstam was elected during the IGF’s recent virtual board meeting and said her first major task would be to oversee the federation’s strategic planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, which as been rescheduled to July 23, 2021 – Sun, Aug 8, 2021, after the 2020 edition fell victim to the covid pandemic.

Sorenstam was a leading ambassador for golf’s bid to become an Olympic sport at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

“As an international player, having golf back in the Olympics means so much to me and to our sport,” Sorenstam said.

“I very much look forward to working with the board, the IOC and the governing bodies of golf in their efforts to continue to grow the game globally.”

The IGF board was addressed by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who provided updates and answered questions regarding preparations for Tokyo.

Their message was one of determination and confidence that the Olympics will proceed as scheduled with particular focus on health, safety and the simplification and reduction of the complexity of the Games.

The board expressed support and a shared commitment to deliver the golf competition with safety for the athletes and all involved a top priority.

Dawson told the board it had been a great pleasure and privilege to serve as IGF President.

“Golf’s reinstatement to the Olympic programme was a landmark for our sport and

it was a true thrill to witness our return at Rio 2016. Our Olympic status has been a

strong catalyst for increasing cooperation and coordination between the major organisations in golf and has significantly strengthened the bonds between the IGF

and our National Federations.