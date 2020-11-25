The golf swing can be so much easier if you just let go

IF 2020 has taught us anything it is that we can’t be in control of everything. So too the golf swing, with this golf instruction video suggesting that the “foundation of a beautiful natural golf swing” lies in learning to let go.

UK golf teacher Danny Maude says he sees far too many adults that are so nervous about whether they are going to hit the ball correctly that they have a static, controlled golf swing that is the foundation of a swing with a lack of power and a lack of consistency.

Maude details three key forces in developing a free flowing, powerful swing.