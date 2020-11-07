Bloody “L” : Wish I’d seen this #1 move in golf swing video sooner

SORRY for the “Bloody L” headline but we couldn’t resist it as a lead-in to this new golf tips video on the “L to L” Golf Swing.

As presenter Troy from Hitting it Solid Golf says, the L to L swing concept has been around for a while but is still a great drill to benefit all golfers, no matter the handicap or skill level.

Troy says the simple L to L move is great for improving consistency and timing in your golf swing and can even be used mid round if you are having a bad day to get things back on track.