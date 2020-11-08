Join the celebrations at the 2021 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic

FOR many the NSW/Victorian border has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons in 2020 but for golfers and others in need of a joyous lift the five day 2021 Yarrawonga Charity Golf Classic based at the beautiful Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort could be the perfect opportunity to turn that around.

The Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Resort, nestled beside the Murray River, is the largest public access golf resort in the country and includes 45 golf holes (including the top rated Murray Course) and other quality amenities.

The Charity Classic includes three days of fun golf, gala dinners, wine tasting, river cruises and more; and all for a good cause – the Mornington Peninsula Home Hospice for palliative care in the home. There are also some shorter stay options.

After all her hard work long time event organiser Patricia Randall had to cancel the event in 2020 (due to Covid) but is confident it will be back bigger and better than ever from May 31 to June 4.

The Classic offers three days of golf including fun fourball and ambrose team events, and there’s also plenty to do in the area for non-golfers.

