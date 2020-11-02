NSW Regional Open Series back on the calendar in a golfing boost to the bush

The NSW Regional Open Series is back on the calendar with an announcement sure to boost the morale of many pro golfers hanging out for tournaments to compete in; to be a fillip for local golf fans; and to be a tonic for many struggling regional areas looking for a financial stimulus.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced the rescheduled series at Queanbeyan Golf Club, alongside Golf NSW CEO Stuart Fraser, Touring Professional and ACT local Matt Millar, Tim Overall, Mayor of Queanbeyan Palerang Council, and John Bull, President of Queanbeyan Golf Club.

Mr Barilaro said the six-tournament $300,000 series would bring some welcome financial relief to towns across regional NSW.

“Queanbeyan, like many other regional communities, has been dealing with the impacts of drought, bushfires and COVID-19, and by staging events like these, we are bringing much-needed dollars to regional New South Wales,” he said.

After being postponed due to COVID-19 in September, the addition of the six-event series is a welcome addition to the domestic golf scene for fans of Australian golf and tournament-starved golfers across the country.

Two-time PGA Tour of Australasia Player of the Year and Canberra local, Matt Millar echoed the comments of the Deputy Premier, saying the tournaments were a very welcome addition to the calendar.

“At the moment, pretty much anything to play in is great, and with the year that’s been, they will provide a bit of hope for the guys and something to start preparing for.

“This will boost the morale of a lot of professionals around to see these events Golf NSW has put on.

“It’s great to have something close to home too. I love playing at Queanbeyan,” Mr Millar smiled.

Schedule

The six tournament Series will now kick off with the time-honoured Geoff King Motors – North Coast Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, beginning on December 9th with a Pro-Am followed by 36 holes of championship golf on December 10th and 11th.

The second event on the schedule will be the Tweed Coast Open, which gets underway on December 13th at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club.

The Murray Region Open will kick off 2021 in some style, getting underway on February 15th at the famed Corowa Golf Club on the mighty Murray.

Players will face a short turnaround for the next event with the Dubbo Open pencilled in for the 19th of February at Dubbo Golf Club in the State’s central west.

The following week, the penultimate tournament in the series, the Queanbeyan Open, will take place at Queanbeyan Golf Club, from February 23rd.

The South Coast Open is the final of the series, with the Pro-Am and 36-hole tournament getting underway on February 27th.

Regional Benefits

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said all six regional centres involved should receive a timely economic boost.

“The Regional Open Series will bring big benefits to all of the host towns,” Mr Fraser said. “Not only will there be a significant boost to the local economy, but golfers in regional NSW will see first-hand some of our sport’s brightest young stars.”

Talent

With a $50,000 purse on offer at each (professionals only), the top three place-getters (professional or amateur) at each tournament will also secure a start in the 2021 NSW Open, to be held at the renowned Concord Golf Club beginning on March 25th.

COVIDSafe

With the tournaments likely to attract plenty of interest from spectators, Mr Fraser stressed social distancing rules would apply including strict observance of all Public Health Orders.

“We will be working with The Department of Regional NSW and following all appropriate COVIDSafe procedures.

“Appropriate social distancing rules will apply, and all rules governing entry into club premises as required by the NSW Government and the Department of Health.”

NSW Regional Open Series Schedule:

Geoff King Motors – North Coast Open Coffs Harbour GC

9 Dec 2020 Pro-Am and Practice Round

10 Dec 2020 Rd 1 – 18 holes

11 Dec 2020 Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)

Tweed Coast Open – Tweed Heads GC

13 Dec 2020 Pro-Am and Practice Round

14 Dec 2020 Rd 1 – 18 holes

15 Dec 2020 Rd2 -18 holes (seeded tee times)

The Murray Open – Corowa GC

15 Feb 2021 – Pro-Am and Practice Round

16 Feb 2021 Rd 1 – 18 holes

17 Feb 2021 Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)

Dubbo Open – Dubbo GC

19 Feb 2021– Pro-Am and Practice Round

20 Feb 2021 Rd 1 – 18 holes

21 Feb 2021 Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)

Queanbeyan Open – Queanbeyan GC

23 Feb 2021 – Pro-Am and Practice Round

24 Feb 2021 Rd 1 – 18 holes

25 Feb 2021 Rd 2 – Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)

South Coast Open – Moruya GC

27 Feb 2021 – Pro-Am and Practice Round

28 Feb 2021 Rd 1 – 18 holes

1 Mar 2021 Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times).

