Top field gears up for 2020 Australian PGA Seniors Championship as the event finds a home at Richmond Golf Club

AS a top field of PGA Legends Tour players gears up for the 2020 Australian PGA Seniors Championship in early November comes the welcome news the event will remain at its popular Richmond Golf Club venue until at least 2022 following a two-year extension.

First played at Richmond Golf Club in 2013, Australia’s marquee senior’s tournament returned to the New South Wales layout in 2018 after a three-year absence to provide players and spectators alike with some of the most thrilling tournament conclusions seen on the PGA Legends Tour in recent years.

With additional support from new partner Bendigo Bank, players will now enjoy five consecutive years at the venue including the 2020 tournament to be held from 5-7 November.

Richmond Golf Club will host a star-studded field including former champions Peter Fowler, Mike Harwood and Peter O’Malley at the 2020 event, which Richmond Golf Club Operations Manager Craig Hodge says has been its most highly anticipated since COVID-19 restrictions began to lift.

“We absolutely love holding this prestigious event at Richmond. It’s certainly the highlight of our calendar and we’re proud to have secured the rights for another two years,” Mr Hodge said.

“The course is looking fantastic and definitely fit for a Legend. The greens are running fast and true. We can’t fault the work of our green keepers. It’s outstanding given we had catastrophic bushfires and flooding in the Hawkesbury earlier in the year.

“We are thrilled by the calibre of players who are coming next month, considering the uncertainty COVID-19 restrictions have posed. We’re ready and geared up for a fantastic, CovidSAFE 2020 event.”

PGA of Australia Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers believes the Australian PGA Seniors Championship will provide a fitting conclusion to a swing of events played in the Blue Mountains from October 29, including the 2020 Springwood Country Club Legends Pro-Am and ICF HAULAGE Legends Pro-Am.

“It’s great to see that the Championship will remain at Richmond for another two years. The club has been a fantastic support and we are pleased we are able to provide those Professionals able to attend with a great playing opportunity such as this in 2020,” said PGA Legends Tour Coordinator Andy Rogers.

“We have seen some exciting and memorable golf played here over the last few years.

“Rodger Davis winning a playoff against Peter Senior and Mike Harwood in 2015 stands out while Michael Long and Peter Senior’s wins over the last two years have been just as exciting. I’m sure there’s plenty more to come.”

The Australian PGA Seniors Championship will be played for $50,000 in 2020.

For further information visit pga.org.au.