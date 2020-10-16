Men’s and Women’s Australian Senior Amateur Championships cancelled

BOTH the Men’s and Women’s 2020 Australian Senior Amateur Championships have now officially been cancelled, the last year the two titles were to have been held as separate events.

The men’s national title was originally scheduled to be contested at Perth’s Lake Karrinyup in mid-October, with the women’s championship in Launceston a few weeks later.

Until recently Golf Australia had been considering the idea of postponing both events until early December and then running them concurrently in Tasmania.

But with the end of the year fast approaching and some state and territory borders remaining closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, GA operations general manager Therese Magdulski said the difficult decision to cancel both championships was the only viable course of action.

“It’s unfortunate these championships won’t run, but the health and safety of players and officials has been our top priority throughout,” she said.

“It was not only a matter of providing a safe environment at the championships themselves, but also the logistics involved with having everyone involved travel safely and without burden, and delivering a national championship to a high standard.

“We are left with no safe and logical course of action left other than to cancel, which is obviously a last resort.”

In July, Golf Australia announced a major shakeup of national amateur events including big changes for the senior men’s and women’s championships.

The organisation said the first joint senior championship would be held at Glenelg Golf Club in South Australia on 20-22 October 2021.

It said “The Australian Senior Amateur Championship for men and women” will be played concurrently over 54 holes of stroke play at one venue with no cut. The field size will be 156 players, comprising 105 men and 51 women.