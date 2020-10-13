Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: October 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing action from around the country. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation the number of national and state events is still way down but Darryl does his usual excellent job of covering the tournaments that did manage to be staged.

NATIONAL

Palframan and Hughes take out the inaugural Hartfield Senior Classic

Day 1

The Hartfield course, as usual, was in very good condition with the greens firm and fast for the start of the 36 hole Hartfield Senior Classic.

After round one, Joondalup’s Brendan Curtis had a three shot lead, after a fine round of 73. Three back was Martin Minogue on 76 followed by Michael Lucas on 77. Local members Trevor Hughes, Paul Chappell and Mike Dunsmore would all need very good second rounds to threaten the leaders.

In the Women’s section, Carmen Palframan led with a score of 79.

Day 2

The evergreen Trevor Hughes played the round of the tournament to come from 6 shots behind to win the Hartfield Senior Classic. Trevor excellent par round of 72 gave him a 4 shot win over Michael Lucas, Martin Minogue and the first round leader, Brendon Curtin. Warren Howard was 5th.

The last day was played in beautiful conditions. The course was in great shape. Hughes was the only player to master the firm fast greens.

The women’s classic was won by Lake Karrinyup’s Carmen Palframan. Second was Peta Roberts.

Men’s final scores

151 Trevor Hughes (79-72)

155 Michael Lucas (77-78), Brendan Curtis (73-82) and Martin Minogue (76-79)

157 Warren Howard (79-78)

158 Paul Chappell (80-78) and Colin Wright (79-79)

159 John Wallace (79-80)

Report and scores from John Banting

NEW SOUTH WALES

Cirillo wins the Liverpool Seniors on a countback

A field of 74 took to the pristine fairways of Liverpool Golf Club for the Liverpool Seniors. With the NSW order of merit cancelled for 2020 and many events also being cancelled, it was great to see the Liverpool event going ahead, which all players appreciated.

Local player Dominic Cirillo, who is also a regular in the NSW events won on a count back from Doug Cullam (Monash), after both players fired rounds of 74. One shot back was another local, Chris Hagarty, and Michael Musgrave (Toronto) with 75. A trio of players which included Terry Small (Kogarah), Bryan Murray (Cabramatta) and local Gary Batman were next on 77.

In the nett event, Paul Williams (Liverpool) won with 71 nett.

QUEENSLAND

Martin and Dean prevail at Keperra

A full field of sixty players took to the Keperra fairways accompanied by light winds and ideal playing conditions.

The best men’s scratch score was from Peter Martin (Brisbane), who had a one over par, 72. He was followed by four players, who all had 76. They were Darryl Stuckey (Brisbane), Gray Tostee (Palm Meadows), Stephen Deane (Brisbane) and Brett Ritchie (Hervey Bay).

The best nett score for the men, came from Peter Martin (Brisbane), who had an incredible 44 points. It might be the last time he plays off 9 for a while. Following well behind, were Anthony Irvine (Southport) and Greg Dyer (Wynnum,) who had 38 points each. After them came Darryl Stucky (Brisbane) and Gray Tostee (Palm Meadows) on 37 points.

The best ladies’ scratch score came from Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) who had a 85 followed by Joanne Collins (Wynnum) and Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) on 86.

The best nett score for the women came from Maureen McNamara (Wynnum) who had 33 points. She was followed by four ladies who each had 30 points. They were Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove), Susan Painter (Nudgee), Joanne Collins (Wynnum) and Kristine Silich (Nudgee).

Ryan and Horne win at Maroochy River

89 players headed north for the popular Maroochy River Seniors

The day started out as a lovely spring day with light winds but as the day wore on the winds increased making the course a little more challenging. As usual the fairways and greens were in excellent condition. If you have never played Maroochy River, I suggest you put it on your bucket list as it is really worth a visit.

In spite of the increasing winds there were some really great scores on the day with a total of 7 players who shot their handicap or better on the day.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Keith Horne (Maroochy River) and Bradley Ward (Nudgee) who both shot an even par 72. Both of these men played while the winds were blowing so they were great scores. Next came Graham Williams (Nudgee) and Barry Quinn (Nudgee), who both shot 76.

The best nett scores on the day came from Keith Horne (Maroochy River) and Bradley Ward (Nudgee), who had 38 points, followed by Graham Williams (Nudgee), Shaun Scott (Royal Queensland) and John Grimshaw (Nudgee), who all had 36 points.

The best ladies’ scratch score came Josie Ryan (Headland) who had a 77 followed by Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) on 83 and Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) on 87.

The best nett scores for the women came from Josie Ryan (Headlands) who had 39 points followed by Debbie Love (Nudgee) on 36 points.

Toyne and Christensen take home the top prizes at Palmer Gold Coast

Another full field of a 52 players on a beautiful spring day were greeted with the best golfing conditions. The course was great, especially the greens.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) who shot a 74, followed by Paul Hurst (Pine Rivers) who had a 75, and then Brett Baker (Windaroo), Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) and Brett Ritchie who all scored a 76.

The best nett scores came from Pierre Blais (Helensvale), who had an amazing 42 points. As the saying goes, “daylight came second”, followed by Paul Hurst (Pine Rivers), Padge Singh (Carbrook), Joe McDermid (Coolangatta Tweed) and Gordon Buck (Indooroopilly), who all had 38 points. Then came Gray Tostee (Palm Meadows) and Steve Plahn (Redcliffe) on 37 points and Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) and Danny Wolfe (Cobram-Barooga) on 36 points.

The best ladies’ scratch scores came Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) who had an 81 followed by Karen Collings (Nudgee) who had an 85. Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) was third with an 86.

The best nett scores for the women came from Leigh Christensen (Nudgee) who had a great 40 points followed by Maureen McNamara (Wynnum) on 37 points and then Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) and Adrienne Naismith (Nudgee) on 36 points.

QLD reports by John Jayo and Darryl Hearsch

