Stunning Kalgoorlie Golf Course to remain home of WA PGA Championship for the next three years

The visually stunning Kalgoorlie Golf Course will remain the home of the WA PGA Championship for the next three years.



From 2021, the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament will be known as the Kalgoorlie-Boulder WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics, until at least 2023.



“Since the WA PGA Championship first came to Kalgoorlie it has been a hot favourite amongst our Tour Professionals,” said PGA of Australia Tour Development Manager, Kim Felton.



“The hospitality and warm welcome the players, officials, staff, sponsors and everyone involved in the tournament receives when we arrive in Kalgoorlie-Boulder is a highlight and we are thrilled to see the tournament remain in this great city for the next three years.



“It’s amazing to have two such great supporters of not only the WA PGA Championship, but golf in WA. The PGA is very grateful to have both the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder and TX Civil & Logistics on board again to really stamp the region as the ‘Home of the WA PGA’.”



Since 2012, the Kalgoorlie Golf Course has showcased the talents of Australia’s best and emerging stars, enabling them to test their skills on the renowned Graham Marsh-designed course.



The City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder has been pivotal to the growth of the TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA and next year will celebrate its decade-long association with the PGA.



“The City is proud to support the PGA tournament to continue in Kalgoorlie-Boulder over the next three years, and to assume joint naming rights for the event,” said City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder chief executive, John Walker.



“I look forward to the opening of the DoubleTree by Hilton resort here at the Kalgoorlie Golf Course, which we believe will further enhance and support the tournament.”



TX Civil & Logistics, a naming rights partner of the event since 2015, has played an invaluable role in giving Western Australia’s up and coming golfers a platform to launch their careers.



TX Civil & Logistics Company Director, Zak Raad, says while the on-course action is always thrilling, it’s the experiences away from the course that make the tournament one of the state’s favourite events.



“After being a part of this great tournament for six years now and seeing the event grow each and every year, it was an easy decision to make,” Raad said.



“To give these great young Professionals an opportunity to play another event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule at such a unique place is the main drive behind our decision.”



The 2020 TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA Championship began with a shotgun start at 10am on Thursday 8 October at Kalgoorlie Golf Course with the final round played on Saturday 10 October.



Sixty of the state’s best amateur and Professional golfers teed it up over 54 holes to determine a TX Civil & Logistics WA PGA champion for 2020.



To view the 2020 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia schedule, visit pga.org.au