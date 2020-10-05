Cupples and Cupples continue their veteran golf winning ways

By Noel Rowsell.

Veteran couple Laurie and Lynne Cupples have secured yet another Mixed Foursomes Championships Title at Leonay Golf Club, shooting two solid rounds of 81 to win by 10 shots from Adam Brennen and Mabel (Mei) McCormick.

The Cupples have now won the last 3 Mixed Foursomes Titles at Leonay, it is their 6th Mixed Foursomes Title as a team and takes Laurie’s overall Mixed Foursomes winning record to 15, beginning with a win accompanying Betty Coleman in 1983.

The Cupples shot 81 in Round 1 for a 5-shot lead over Brennen and McCormick, then repeated their score in Round 2 to claim a 10-shot victory.

The Nett event was expected to be a close-fought affair but Steve Mallard and Larraine Haines shot a sensational 62.5 in Round 1 to hold a 4.5 shot lead over Garry and Jennifer Smith.

The Smiths would shoot their own red-hot score in Round 2 but would eventually fall just 2 shots short of victory, with Mallard and Haines claiming the Nett crown.