Callaway Golf launches new Big Bertha B-21 family of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons

CALLAWAY GOLF’S Big Bertha golf clubs have long been promoted as providing forgiving distance and accuracy for the everyday golfer and the new Big Bertha B21 family carries on the tradition.

The new Big Bertha B21 range, well suited to older golfers and game improvement golfers of any age, are now available in Australia. There is also a new Big Bertha REVA Women’s Family of clubs available.

We’ll let Callaway do the talking on the new B21 and REVA golf clubs:

Big Bertha B-21 Driver



Big Bertha B-21 is built for golfers who want to hit their drives farther, and straighter so that their ball finds the fairway. It’s especially suited for players who hit a slice or struggle to find a consistent ball flight, with advanced technologies that make this driver really long, forgiving, and easy to hit.

What’s truly extraordinary…it’s Callaway’s first driver with the unique combination of high launch, low spin and significant draw bias in a forgiving shape. This is a new formula for distance that’s designed to take the big miss out of your game. And it’s a total ball speed package, with the Company’s A.I. Designed Flash Face SS21, Super Strength Titanium, and innovative Jailbreak Technology.

Big Bertha B-21 Fairway Woods

Callaway’s easiest to launch fairway wood promotes more distance, more consistent contact and smoother turf interaction. With iconic Big Bertha shaping and increased offset, this forgiving design helps to take the slice or big miss out of your game.

It’s easy to hit like a hybrid, from a shallower face, progressive lengths, and a larger head that create more distance and better control. Fast balls speeds come from A.I. designed Flash Face SS21 Technology, and the Flash Face is combined with Jailbreak Technology to deliver even more speed at impact.

Big Bertha B-21 Hybrids



Built to unlock your distance with a total forgiveness package. This is the Company’s easiest to launch hybrid with a larger head volume, and it’s designed to help get rid of the big miss that spins off line. Fast ball speeds are led by an A.I. designed Flash Face SS21 and Jailbreak. The offset is increased for a straighter ball flight, and to enhance launch and trajectory, dual MIM’ed (Metal-Injected Molding) Tungsten weights are precisely placed into the sole of the clubhead.

Big Bertha B-21 Irons



Designed with Big Bertha shaping to deliver a new formula for distance and forgiveness. This is the first time that an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup is in a Big Bertha Iron. The unique Flash Face architecture in each iron creates high ball speeds and increased spin robustness for every club in

the set. A new Visible Tungsten Energy Core (VTEC) deepens the CG for incredibly easy launch, and patented urethane microspheres provide pure feel. In short, you’re getting iconic shaping and incredible ball speed technologies.

RRP: $829.99 (driver); $499.99 (fairway); $419.99 (hybrids); $219.99 per iron (steel); $239.99 per iron (graphite).

Big Bertha REVA Women’s Family



Callaway also announced their new premium Big Bertha REVA family of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. This product line delivers distance designed for women. Callaway’s R&D team has used significant research and testing with women to develop advanced distance technologies, optimized lofts, swingweights, shaft lengths, and forgiving head shapes. More details on Big Bertha REVA will be available soon.

BUY CALLAWAY BIG BERTHA B-21 AT AMAZON AUSTRALIA

For more information, visit www.callawaygolf.com.au