By PGA Media.

PGA of Australia Life Member and much-loved Killara Golf Club PGA Professional David Mercer passed away peacefully on Saturday 12 September 2020 aged 89.

Born in 1931, David was one of eight children, growing up in North Ryde not far from North Ryde Golf Club.

Golf would become a prominent part of David’s life with he and his brothers caddying in the early years before David commenced his PGA apprenticeship in 1951.

David became a Full Member of the PGA in 1953 and was appointed as the Club Professional at Killara Golf Club.

Epitomised as the benchmark standard for Club Professionals, David forged his career as the Club Professional at Killara Golf Club, a position he excelled in for over 43 years.

His success and influence on others resulted in his induction to Life Membership of the Professional Golfers Association of Australia and also Life Membership of Killara Golf Club.

David was also an accomplished player, winning multiple titles including the NSW PGA Foursomes Championship and qualifying for the 1973 British Open whist holding the role of Club Professional at Killara Golf Club.

During his career he mentored countless PGA Professionals, including his son Richard who is a successful golf coach in his own right. Under David’s tutelage, many forged successful careers as Tour Players, Coaches and Club Professionals.

David also served as President of the NSW PGA Section from 1966-69, providing leadership to his professional peers.

David was one of life’s true gentlemen, highlighted by his ability to positively influence all those around him. He will be remembered as a much loved, revered and highly successful member of the Professional Golfers Association of Australia.

He was a member of the PGA for 68 years.

Our thoughts are with his wife Barbara, son Richard, siblings John, Alex and Kevin, granddaughter Rebecca, grandsons Andrew, and Stewart and great grandchildren Hayden, Fletcher and Grace.

Vale, David Mercer.