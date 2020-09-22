Aussie golf clubs #DoingItForJarrod

AUSTRALIAN golf clubs are being invited to help honour the memory of Jarrod Lyle by nominating one comp day in October or November to raise funds for Challenge, the important charity that supports kids with cancer.

Lyle was a lifelong ambassador for Challenge, and participating clubs are simply asked to dedicate one comp to support the cause.

The PGA of Australia says golfers can join in #DoingItForJarrod by encouraging their clubs to nominate a day, collecting gold coin donations from members at their club, by wearing yellow on the day and selling Challenge merchandise at their clubhouse.

Every club that registers will go into the major prize draw to win one of three all-expenses-paid experiences to Brisbane to play in the Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am at Royal Queensland Golf Club, and the name of each club will be included on the PGA of Australia’s #DoingItForJarrod honour board.

Challenge lightens the cancer journey for the whole family by providing practical support and fun experiences 365 days a year. It was Jarrod’s goal to help Challenge made a family’s journey with cancer a little easier.

All funds raised by #DoingItForJarrod will go towards Jarrod’s Gift – the legacy created by Challenge in honour of their dear ambassador, Jarrod Lyle.

Click here for more information and to register