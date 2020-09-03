Australia’s golf course superintendents among those vying for new national awards

By ASTMA

The Australian Sports Turf Managers Association (ASTMA) has announced the addition of two new national awards for the sports turf industry, acknowledging and recognising the contribution of sports turf management professionals.

For more than two decades the National Turf Industry Awards have served as a means for sports turf managers to gain local, national and international recognition for their achievements and contribution to the turf and sports and recreation industries. Each year the ASTMA rewards outstanding performances and emerging talent in the turf industry at the National Sports Turf Management Awards ceremony held during the Asia Pacific Sports Turf Management Conference.

The ASTMA is thrilled to announce the addition of two new industry awards:

The Excellence in Sportsfields and Grounds Management Award

Sports Turf Management Team of the Year Award

The ASTMA Awards represent the ultimate in recognition for the industry and these new awards will join the association’s existing awards – the Excellence in Golf Course Management Award, Claude Crockford Environment and Sustainability Award, Graduate of the Year Award and Distinguished Service Award.

With sports and recreation facilities facing a variety of increased challenges, these awards are designed to acknowledge and reward sports turf managers and teams that have excelled in the profession, gone over and above in the management and presentation of their facility or contributed significant advancements in turf management practices. Details relating to the two new national awards announced today are…

EXCELLENCE IN SPORTSFIELDS AND GROUNDS MANAGEMENT AWARD

The Excellence in Sportsfields and Grounds Management Award enhances the long-standing and proud tradition of the ASTMA recognising leading sports turf managers in Australia and is proudly supported by Toro Australia.

Open to grounds managers, turf curators, facility and stadium managers engaged in managing and/or maintaining natural turf sporting surfaces, the Excellence in Sportsfields and Grounds Management Award recognises a sports turf manager for achieving excellence in the management, operations and presentation of their facility. The winner of this award will be announced at the National Sports Turf Management Awards and will be presented with a $5000 prize to use towards further education, professional development or a study tour.

SPORTS TURF MANAGEMENT TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD

The Sports Turf Management Team of the Year Award recognises teams who have delivered exceptional playing surfaces for sport and recreation events and contributed outstanding management, operations and presentation at their facility. The award recognises the importance of working as a team to manage facilities, advanced environmental and sustainable practices, delivering outstanding results and promoting the profession of sports turf management.

The award will acknowledge and recognise the outstanding achievements by teams in the management/maintenance of a natural turf sport and recreation facility, including (but not limited to) stadiums, golf courses, recreational reserves, school grounds/education sporting facilities, council sportsfields and parks, racetracks, bowling greens or tennis courts.

The winning team will be announced at the National Sports Turf Management Awards and will be presented with a $5000 prize that may be used by the team/facility towards further education, training, team building event, education activity or ASTMA-approved study activities.

“I am delighted to be launching the new industry awards which significantly increases the recognition of the achievements and contribution made by sports turf managers,” said ASTMA chief executive Mark Unwin. “It has, and continues to be, an incredibly tough year for the industry but also a year where we have seen determination, courage, ingenuity and resilience really stand out. These awards complement our existing national awards and expands the recognition programme across the entire sports turf management industry.”

“The Excellence in Sportsfields and Grounds Management Award complements the existing Excellence in Golf Course Management Award, while the Sports Turf Management Team of the Year Award is an exciting opportunity to recognise the value of an entire team that contribute to the improvements and presentation of a wide range of sporting facilities across the country.

“The profession has so much to be proud of and I am very much looking forward to seeing sports turf managers and teams that succeed, through vision, innovation and a commitment to excellence, gaining the recognition that a national ASTMA Award brings.”

More information on the new and existing ASTMA Awards is available via the association website.