Planet Golf USA – 2020 Edition Released in time for Father’s Day

AN all-new edition of Planet Golf USA has been released in Australia in time for Father’s Day.

Completely new and revised, this second (2020) edition of the popular Planet Golf USA book features a foreword by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore and stunning photography (from Larry Lambrecht, Evan Schiller, Brian Oar and more) of America’s best 120 plus courses.

Included are reviews of famous Top 100 ranked courses in the United States, such as Augusta National, Cypress Point, Pine Valley, Shinnecock Hills, Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, Oakmont, National Golf Links of America, Winged Foot, Pacific Dunes, Bandon Dunes, Oakland Hills and many more along with modern gems like Sheep Ranch, Trinity Forest, Ohoopee Match Club, Ozarks National, Silvies Valley, Streamsong, Sweetens Cove, Winter Park and others.

Author Darius Oliver provides detailed reviews of the best golf courses in the USA, as well as a comprehensive ratings section that outlines the best and most spectacular golf courses and golf holes in the country. There is also an updated Planet Golf World 100 ranking that outlines the 100 finest courses on the planet.

WITHIN AUSTRALIA – Planet Golf USA 2020 Edition is available for a limited time at AUD $60.00 (RRP $75.00).

OUTSIDE AUSTRALIA – Planet Golf USA can be purchased via Amazon by clicking here.

New course reviews for the 2020 edition of Planet Golf USA include:

West Coast – Old Macdonald, Bandon Preserve, Sheep Ranch, California Club of San Francisco, Sand Hollow, Gamble Sands, Silvies Valley Ranch, Pronghorn, Gozzer Ranch, The Meadow Club.

Midwest & Rocky Mountains – Sand Valley, Mammoth Dunes, Sandbox, Ozarks National, Rock Creek Cattle Co, Shooting Star, Dismal River, The Prairie Club, Forest Dunes, Lawsonia Links, Warren Course, Big Cedar Mountain Top.

The South – Austin Golf, Old Town Club, Trinity Forest, Tobacco Road, Ohoopee Match Club, Pinehurst #4, Roaring Gap, Streamsong (Red/Black/Blue), Chechessee Creek, Sweetens Cove, Dormie Club, The Olde Farm, Bluejack National, Winter Park, Bulls Bay.

The Northeast – Sleepy Hollow, East Hampton, Shelter Harbor, Essex County CC.