2020 NSW Super Senior Pennant back in action

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Super Senior golf
NSWSSGC Captain Martin Gallagher (left) with 2019 Super Senior Championship winner Paul Connell

The 2020 NSW Super Senior Pennant season is underway with initial interclub divisional rounds being played from August and organisers hoping the Finals Series can commence from late September.

Due to Covid-19 organisers were originally forced to cancel the 10th Annual NSW Super Senior Championship scheduled for May but in late June the committee gave the go-ahead for the pennant rounds to be played from August 3.

Of the original 63 golf clubs who signed up for the pennant this year nine decided they would not compete due to the pandemic.

The Super Senior Pennant was set up in 2002 and provides matchplay competition for male golfers aged over 65.

The expanded pennant now includes nine divisions and take in teams from the Lower Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Illawarra and Sydney regions.

NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA) captain Martin Gallagher reports the first pennant round went off without a hitch, with the highlight being a hole in one by Henry James from the Bardwell Valley Club while playing the Par 3 12th Hole at Kogarah Golf Club.

Things didn’t go so swimmingly in the second round on August 10 though, with the widespread wild weather in NSW seeing play washed out in all but one division.

“Because of these postponements the rounds may have to be extended a week to allow these games to be played.” Gallagher said.

“This now means that the Finals, which involves the top two teams from each Division playing off in a seeded Knockout draw, will commence the week beginning 28 September.”

For the latest Super Senior results and news see www.superseniorpennant.com

Previous articleNSW Senior Open to be rescheduled for 2021
Next articleAustralian senior amateur golfing wrap: August 2020
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

Leave a Reply