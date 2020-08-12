2020 NSW Super Senior Pennant back in action

The 2020 NSW Super Senior Pennant season is underway with initial interclub divisional rounds being played from August and organisers hoping the Finals Series can commence from late September.

Due to Covid-19 organisers were originally forced to cancel the 10th Annual NSW Super Senior Championship scheduled for May but in late June the committee gave the go-ahead for the pennant rounds to be played from August 3.

Of the original 63 golf clubs who signed up for the pennant this year nine decided they would not compete due to the pandemic.

The Super Senior Pennant was set up in 2002 and provides matchplay competition for male golfers aged over 65.

The expanded pennant now includes nine divisions and take in teams from the Lower Mid North Coast, Hunter, Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Illawarra and Sydney regions.

NSW Super Senior Golf Association (NSWSSGA) captain Martin Gallagher reports the first pennant round went off without a hitch, with the highlight being a hole in one by Henry James from the Bardwell Valley Club while playing the Par 3 12th Hole at Kogarah Golf Club.

Things didn’t go so swimmingly in the second round on August 10 though, with the widespread wild weather in NSW seeing play washed out in all but one division.

“Because of these postponements the rounds may have to be extended a week to allow these games to be played.” Gallagher said.

“This now means that the Finals, which involves the top two teams from each Division playing off in a seeded Knockout draw, will commence the week beginning 28 September.”

For the latest Super Senior results and news see www.superseniorpennant.com