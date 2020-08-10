NSW Senior Open to be rescheduled for 2021

By Dave Tease, Golf NSW.

Golf NSW and the PGA of Australia have made the difficult decision to move the date of this year’s $120,000 Lincoln Place NSW Senior Open.

To be held initially between October 30th to November 1st at Thurgoona Golf and Country Club Resort, the tournament will be rescheduled to a date in early 2021.

Mr Graeme Phillipson, General Manager of Golf at Golf NSW, said while the decision to move the date wasn’t easy, the ever-changing circumstances of the COVID crisis meant it was the correct thing to do.

“This is frustrating news to the fans of the sport in the Albury/Border region.

“Rest assured we are working closely with the PGA and the Liverpool Catholic Club to ensure the tournament is back on the calendar as soon as possible.”

A new slot for the NSW Senior Open will be revealed shortly. However, with several other events already on the national calendar in late summer/early autumn, it is shaping up as a busy time for sport.

Mr David Barker, Senior State Manager for the PGA of Australia, said although the postponement was disappointing, the tournament remained an important stop on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

“We will be working around several other events in the February-March window.

“It is an extremely popular event for fans and players, so we are looking forward to the tournament returning early next year,” Mr Barker said.