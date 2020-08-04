2020 US PGA Championship: Australian TV Times, Preview, Leaderboard

Brian O'Hare
Major championship golf is back in our Covid-ravaged lives this week and while there will be no fans allowed on course at the 2020 US PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco there are going to be plenty of us watching from home and hoping for a thrilling but healthy outcome.

Australian television coverage (not free to air unfortunately) begins at 6am AEST on Friday.

A total of 156 players will tee it up in the first men’s major championship since Shane Lowry left Royal Portrush with the claret jug 13 months ago.

There are six Aussie golfers scheduled to go up against the world’s best including Adam Scott, Jason Day, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Cameron Smith, and Lucas Herbert.

As we go to press some 14 players have withdrawn from the event, citing Covid 19 concerns as well as other issues. The withdrawals include Major winners Francesco Molinari, Padraig Harrington and John Daly, while South Africa’s Brandan Grace has returned a positive Covid test.

This week’s world number one Justin Thomas leads a crack field with the bookies’ favourites including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods and Justin Rose.

2020 US PGA Championship Australian Broadcast Times

FoxSports and streaming service Kayo begin their live coverage from 6am on Friday.

Round 1, Friday: 6am – 12pm

Round 2, Saturday: 6am – 12pm

Round 3, Sunday: 6am – 12pm

Round 4, Monday: 5am – 11am

2020 US PGA Championship Leaderboard, Latest News

 

