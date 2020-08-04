The tributes flow as Australia’s “best ever amateur golfer” Tony Gresham about to turn 80

Tony Gresham, widely regarded as one of Australia’s best ever amateur golfers, turns 80 in 2020 and to celebrate the milestone his long-time home venue Pennant Hills Golf Club is holding a special tribute day on September 5.

Gresham has a trophy cabinet overflowing with the spoils of his many international, national, state, district, senior and club level championship victories.

The 79 year old, who reaches the magic 80 mark in December, isn’t in the greatest of health these days but still manages to play off a handicap of seven.

His achievements include:

Named World Amateur Champion in 1972 for having the lowest individual score in the Eisenhower Cup ( World Amateur Teams championship)

Four other international individual wins, French Amateur (1) Asia Pacific Seniors ( 3)

Australian Amateur Champion 1975, British Amateur Semi Finalist 1979/81, NSW Open Championship 1975, SA Open Championship 1976, 7 Eisenhower Teams 1968-80, ACT Amateur

Australian Medallist (4), NSW Vardon (13) , NSW champion of Champions (3)

National Team wins 6: NSW Men’s foursomes (4), NSW mixed foursomes (2)

Best performances in Australian Senior Amateur Golf include 3 Australian Senior Championships, 3 Individual Asia Pacific Seniors (Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau), 4 Asia Pacific Senior Teams (Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand), 2 NSW Senior Championships.

At Pennant Hills Golf Club has won some 50 individual Trophy events including 25 club championships, 8 Seniors championships, 2 President Cups, 1 Gold Button, 3 E.J. Hyde Cups, I August Eclectic. 10 Pennant Hills Cups.

18 team events at PHGC including 16 Foursomes champs, and 2 Marks Cups

Then 28 Mixed events at PHGC including 19 Mixed Foursomes and 9 Lilian Marks Cups ( all with wife Wendy)

And the best golfer Greshman says he has played with? Jack Nicklaus.

Persons interested in attending the Tribute Afternoon Mixed Competition and Dinner should contact Pennant Hills Golf Club