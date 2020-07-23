Go Golfing’s Bushfire Recovery Golf Tour

Go Golfing Travel, one of Australia’s biggest and most awarded golf travel companies, has just launched a new golf tour aimed at supporting New South Wales communities ravaged by bushfires that struck the region over the Christmas/New Year period.

Vast areas of the New South Wales’ south coast were scorched by the fires, which severely impacted not only residents but the many tourism dependent businesses in the region, including golf courses and resorts.



Peter McCarthy, owner of Go Golfing Travel, made a commitment to help the bushfire affected communities back in January and after some initial fundraising and cash donations has now announced the company’s Bushfire Recovery Golf Tour.

McCarthy believes believes the tour, to a region that boasts some of the country’s most spectacular an enjoyable golf courses, will have immediate and sustained benefits for these communities.



“This tour will inject dollars into hotels, golf courses and local tourism businesses.,” he said.

“Better still, we are promoting these communities and their golf and tourism experiences to a national audience of 175,000 golfers and to 300,000 international golfers through our global partnerships.”

“This exposure, which includes TV coverage via The Go Golfing Show, will put these destinations on the radar of golf travellers and tourists alike.”



Starting in stately Bowral in the picturesque Southern Highlands, the tour weaves its way down the coast through seaside Mollymook and its renowned Hilltop Course, then on to the coastal delights of Bateman’s Bay, Narooma and Merimbula.

The tour will inject much-needed dollars into local businesses who had their livelihoods shattered by the bushfires.

These businesses worked tirelessly to reopen, only to have no tourists due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.



The region is stacked with quality golf courses.

The rugged clifftop setting, ocean views and best-kept greens in NSW has seen Narooma Golf Club consistently ranked in Australia’s top 100, as is the Hilltop Course at Mollymook. Mount Broughton, Catalina, Moruya, Tura Beach and Pambula Merimbula round out this ‘must-play’ golf trail.

Narooma Golf Club’s General Manager Dominic Connaughton commented: “Up to now, the true heroes of this tragedy have been our staff, the community of Narooma and surrounding clubs helping with cash donations. Australia is a nation of mateship and right now we are in need of this camaraderie and support, more than ever because our communities simply will not survive without the support of our fellow Australia.”



Club Catalina knows first-hand what it was like to be in the path of the fire. On New Year’s Eve 2019, the fire came right up to the back fence of the golf course.

“The bushfires were devastating. The community rallied during the fires and this spirit along with an outpouring of support from all of Australia and around the world allowed us to again open our doors. Unfortunately, Coronavirus restrictions have largely kept tourists and visitors away”, said Guy Chapman, General Manager, Club Catalina.



“Make no mistake, these golf courses are top class and the club managers are keen to look after us. Like many towns, these golf clubs are a social hub for the community and doubled as evacuation centres during the fires. On tour we’ll host a free breakfast for the first responders and volunteers who came to the aid of so many during the crisis,” McCarthy said.



According to Tim Booth from Eurobadella Tourism, local businesses are delighted with this golf tourism initiative and bringing visitors to the region.

“It’s been a massive challenge for so many in Eurobodalla this year. Hearing of Go Golfing’s tour and the massive advertising they are undertaking to promote our region and communities not only brings much-needed tourists, this kind of support really lifts the spirits of the whole community.

“We’ll be rolling out the red carpet and hospitality when golfers roll into town. To those that book a golf tour and come to enjoy our hospitality – thank you!”



The itinerary features country charm and warm hospitality, rich cultural experiences and celebrated local attractions such as the Bradman Museum and Cricket Hall of Fame in Bowral.

There’s a guided tour of the Coomee Nulunga Cultural Trail as the tour traverses the most spectacular stretch of southern NSW coastline. Another highlight will be Mogo Zoo.

The zoo featured prominently in news coverage as staff courageously fought the fires to save the animals and then became a sanctuary and rehabilitation centre for wildlife caught in the fires.



Go Golfing Travel’s Bushfire Recovery Golf Tour runs 9 to 22 February 2021. For the full itinerary visit www.GoGolfing.net.au or call 07 5508 2250.