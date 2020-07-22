Australian golf courses playing a significant role in environmental protection

AUSTRALIAN golfers may be well aware of the personal benefits of playing the game in terms of personal wellbeing and social connectivity but a new industry report shines a light on the significant role golf courses play in helping protect the environment.

Golf: Benefits to the Environment – a document released today by the Australian Golf Industry Council (AGIC), highlights the range of unique ways that Australia’s golf courses contribute to the conservation and management of our natural resources.

It is hoped by some the report will be a significant tool in helping sway community augments about the many ongoing benefits of retaining golf courses in local communities.



AGIC chair Gavin Kirkman said the document was designed to highlight the environmental benefits of well-designed golf courses and promotes golf as a leader in sustainable sport and business.



“Golf has a significant role to play in the important endeavour of conservation and land management, offering a range of benefits to the environment and the overall wellbeing of its participants,” he said.



“Australian golfers and the people employed at Australia’s golf courses already know the vital role that courses play in conservation.



“It’s now time for the rest of the community to discover the significant contribution our golf courses make in preserving open space and protecting and enhancing flora and fauna within both rural and urban environments.”



The document outlines eight benefits – with case studies – that golf courses in Australia provide to the community, including:



Preserving open space and remnant vegetation in rural and urban environments

Promoting indigenous flora and fauna and the Australian landscape experience

Protecting and acting as wildlife sanctuaries

Utilising, treating and enhancing water resources

Rehabilitating degraded landscapes

Improving air quality and moderate heat

Protecting topsoil from degradation

Beautifying the environment and enhancing community education

“The purpose of this document is to inform the community of the broad range of benefits that golf courses offer to land usage, environmental management, vegetation and acting as a haven for native flora and fauna,” Kirkman said.



“We want to build community awareness around the land used by golf. Golf courses are more than just an asset for community sport and recreation; they are an integral component of effective town planning and design, offering significant environmental benefits, especially in urban areas.



“They provide an opportunity to enrich the environment by housing a diverse and rich ecology and serve as a valuable resource for education in schools, community interest groups, and the community as a whole.”



A copy of the document can be found at:

Golf: Benefits to the Environment, 2020, Australian Golf Industry Council