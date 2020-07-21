Virtual “Open for the Ages” final round a delight: Watch it!

By
Brian O'Hare
-

WE weren’t sure how the R&A’s “Open for the Ages” virtual final round broadcast was going to pan out as a modern viewing event but the innovative attempt at filling the void left by the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Open Championship turned out to be strangely engrossing.

You only had to “suspend disbelief” (as they say in the movie business) just a little to be fully engrossed in the three hour dramatic splicing together of legendary players past and present as they battled for the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods squared off in a final grouping challenged closely by the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIllroy, Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ernie Els and Louis Oosthuizen.

For the Aussies Greg Norman played a decent cameo but maybe the existing archival footage didn’t allow five time champion Peter Thomson to mount a greater challenge. He supposedly finished T18 alongside Fred Couples and Gary Player.  

If you didn’t watch the broadcast maybe do yourself a favour, as they say in the classics. The full broadcast embed follows, or can just watch the highlights package at bottom.

