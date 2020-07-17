Can golf save women’s lives? Uni researchers seeking women aged 35-65 to help with study

By Golf Australia.

We all know sport – from golf or cycling through to footy or netball – is good for our health.

But University of Southern Queensland researchers are going a step further to examine whether playing sport can protect menopausal women against mental health disorders such as depression or anxiety – and the tragic outcomes often associated.

Lead researcher Andrea Lamont-Mills said team sport and group-based physical activity could provide a strong sense of connectedness and belonging, both key suicide protective factors.

“Despite what we (might) think, young women are not the most at-risk age group for taking their own lives,” Professor Lamont-Mills said.

“It is women aged 40-59 who are at the highest risk of suicide, which is also around the age when most women start to experience symptoms of menopause.”