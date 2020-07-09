Golf to remain open in Melbourne despite new lockdowns

The Victorian Government has announced that golf can continue to be played, subject to some conditions, in Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire despite the latest lockdowns and restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said golf can continue to be played in areas that will be covered by Stage 3 restrictions in 2-ball groups from Thursday, July 9.

Clubhouses must closed as of midnight Wednesday, July 8, for all services other than take-away food and beverage.

Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia say they will communicate further information as it relates to facility operations, including coaching, Pro-Shops, driving ranges, warm-up areas and other related activities as soon as possible.

The governing golf bodies say they are continuing to work with government on understanding further ramifications of Stage 3 restrictions on golf clubs/facilities.

A list defining the Melbourne Metropolitan area is located .