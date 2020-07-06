Australian senior amateur golf reboots: July 2020 wrap

As Covid restrictions continue to ease in many areas, Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including our first scheduled national ranking events and the current Senior Order of Merit standings .

National

July will be a big month for senior golf as Golf Australia and most states signal a resumption of senior tournament golf due to the opening of most borders throughout the country. The first major national ranking state events will be the Gold Coast Seniors at the end of this month and the West Australian Seniors and Queensland Seniors in August.

Our next monthly column will include wrap ups of these state events plus many other scheduled state and one day events.

New South Wales

Cullam back into the winner’s circle in the Cabramatta Seniors

Finally, some senior golf coming back in NSW. Approximately 40 seniors made the trip out to Cabramatta Golf Club on a brisk Monday morning eager to tee up and compete again after months of no senior competition.

The course was presented in magnificent condition and showed off many of the new enhancements being made to the course. The new signature 10th hole is awesome with new fairway bunkering left and the addition of new lakes short of the green with lovely sandstone facing. A difficult but beautiful hole. I believe Craig Parry has made several of the changes with more to come. If you haven’t played at Cabramatta you need to make the trip and will be surprised by this hidden gem.

Doug Cullam (Monash) carded a slick two over par 72. After a slow start to his round and a three over par front nine, he finished off the round in style by firing one under for the back nine. Doug won on a count back from local player Tom Hunt after both carded 72.

In the nett event, local player Paul Chesher won with 68 nett from another local, Wah Tiew See with 69 nett.

In the Over 65’s, it was a popular win in the scratch to Bob Zelesco (Camden) with 79 while the over 65’s nett went to local player Ivan Ivancic with 69.

Albinski wins on a countback from Brewer in the Oatlands Seniors

A field of 74 seniors took to the tight fairways of a nicely presented Oatlands GC for the Oatlands Seniors. It was nice to see some familiar faces and all players commented how nice it was to play on a different course as just about all of us have been playing our home tracks over these past months.

Even though this senior event did not attract SOOM points which start in July, it did get a lot of players out of hibernation who relished the opportunity to compete again.

Oatlands is to be commended for holding the event when many clubs have found it too difficult to run their senior event during the Corona crisis.

The Mona Vale representative, Stefan Albinski took out the win with a four over par round of 74 to pip Ken Brewer on a countback for the Oatlands Cup. Ken would be ruing his finish as tee to green his game was immaculate but the putter decided to go awol on the last four holes and with a countback of 42 on the back nine, Stefan easily won the countback. Third place went to Richard Wallace from Avondale with 75 on a countback from local player Terry Park. Rounding out the top five was Doug Cullam from Monash with 76 on a countback from local gun, Rowan Easterbrook.

In the nett event, local player John Muggleton won with a fine 68 nett from another local Kim Hugh with 70 nett.

More: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/2020-senior-order-of-merit/

2020 Senior Order of Merit July update from around Australia

New South Wales

Ken Brewer (Lynwood) maintains his lead in the gross with 1135 points and has a 332 point lead over Terry Small (Kogarah). Sitting in third place is David McMillan (Twin Creeks) on 720 points with David Mc Clelland holding onto fourth with 711 points. Matt Taylor (Stonecutters Ridge) rounds out the five with 538 points.

In the nett event, Ken Brewer also holds the lead in the nett with 608 points. Michial Woods (Port Kembla) holds onto second with 478 points. Third place is David Mc Millan with 403 while David Mc Clelland is next with 371. Terry Small rounds out the five with 267 points.

In the highly competitive over 65’s, rookie 65 Terry Small has a mammoth lead with 1327 points. Second place is Rod Fraser (Monash) on 537 with Warren Marsh (Kogarah) on 522. Fourth place is Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) with Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) rounding out the five with 425 points.

More: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/2020-senior-order-of-merit/

Victoria

In the Doug Bachli event, Alan Bullas (Portsea) leads on 655 points with a close second to Steve Valentine (Kew) on 629. Geoff Charnley (Rossdale) is third with 607 with John Kelly (The Metropolitan) fourth on 594 points. Ian Mc Cleary (Kooringal) rounds out the five with 589.

In the Paul Lulofs Trophy, Alan Bullas leads with 503 from John Kelly on 425 points. Third place is Ian Mc Cleary on 395 with Tony Harrison (Cardinia Beaconhills) fourth with 327. Fifth spot goes to George Kotaridis (Kew) with 325 points.

In the Senior Women’s Scratch, Jane Wall (Barnham) leads with 34.67 points from Helen Pascoe (Bunnyong) on 33.33. Third place is Judy Langford (Wodonga) with 28.50. Lyn Horswood (The National) is fourth with 26.00 from Bev Smith (Hepburn Springs) and Gai Skinner (Midlands) who are tied for fifth on 23.50 points.

In the Senior Women’s Stableford, Judith Bull (Commonwealth) leads with 37.00 from Laurel Perrin (Bunnyong) 35.00. Third place is Jane Wall with 34.33. Vera Lund (Kooringal) sits in fourth place on 34.00 while Linda Shannon (Leongatha) is fifth with 33.67 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/eventscalendar/#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10669

Queensland

In the QSOOM Men’s Scratch, Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) leads with 1175 points from Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on 1086. Third place is Brad Dowling (Southport) with 1020 while Paul Hurst (Pine Rivers) and Col Halam (Redcliffe) are tied on 890 points.

In the QSOOM Men’s Nett, Gordon Buck (Indooroopilly) leads with 960 points from Steve Toyne on 875. Third is Col Halam with 870. Padge Singh (Carbrook) and Ian Frost are both tied on 855 points.

In the QSOOM Men’s Super Seniors, Col Halam leads with 870 from Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines) on 835. Terry O’Keefe (Redcliffe) is third on 810 while Rodney Mc Neven (Pacific) is fourth with 775. Bob Ogilvy (Gailes) rounds out the five with 750 points.

In the QSOOM Women’s Scratch, Kath Griffith (Hervey Bay) leads with 1535 points. Second place on 1330 is Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) with Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) close behind on 1290. Fourth place is Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) on 1285 with Joanne Collins rounding out the five with 1015 points.

In the QSOOM Women’s Nett, Kath Griffith tops the list with 1190 points. Second place is Marie Voorma (Laidley) on 1125. Judith Logan (Laidley) is third with 940 and just ahead of Gwen Clutterbuck (Bribie Island) on 920. Claire Jackson rounds out the five with 910 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/eventscalendar/#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10643

Tasmania

In the Men’s Senior Vardon (OOM) Trophy, Michael Leedham (Mowbray) maintains the top position on 73.33 points. Bill Wellington (Huonville), who is sadly no longer with us was in second place on 77.33 with Robbie Berne (Prospect) close behind on 78.00. Rodney Edwards and Vic Jamieson are tied just behind Berne on 79.00 which completes the five.

In the Women’s Senior Vardon (OOM) Trophy, Tammy Hall leads the way on 79.95. Deidre Panton is second on 82.00 with the legendary Lindy Goggin third on 85.50. Robyn Jones is fourth just behind Goggin with 86.00. Sharon Crowden completes the five on 87.63.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10682

South Australia

In the Men’s South Australian Senior OOM, Steve Ross (South Lakes) leads on 569 points. Second place is Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) with 542 from fellow Kooyonga member Richard Payne on 530. Fourth place is Glen Mc Gough (Blackwood) with 506 and Craig Gordon rounds out the five with 458.

In the Men’s South Australian Senior OOM Nett, Steve Ross leads on 326. Close behind in second place is Andrew Long (Mount Osmond) with 316. Tied in third place is Peter Shaw (Grange) and Shane Virgo (Oakbank) with 245 points. Fifth place goes to Alan Bartram (Mount Osmond) with 235.

In the Men’s South Australian Super Senior OOM, Eric Lane (Grange) leads with 568 points while Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) is in second place with 537. Geoffrey Ashby (Eudunda) is on 518 and is just ahead of fourth placed Lindsay Elliott (Blackwood) on 517. Phillip Smith (Tea Tree Gully) completes the five with 465 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/eventscalendar/#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10695

Western Australia

In the Men’s Senior OOM, Paul Chappell (Hartfield) leads with 200 points. John Ryan (Mount Lawley) and Michael Lucas (Harvey) are tied in second place on 140.00. Fourth place is Dennis Warburton (Melville Glades) with 92.50 while Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield) completes the five with 77.50 points.

In the Women’s Senior OOM, Shirley Van der Brugghen (Melville Glades) leads on 350. Second place is Robyn Lamb (Lake Karrinyup) on 325 who is just ahead of fellow Karrinyup member, Carmen Palframan on 320. Fourth place is Janine Northrop (Melville Glades) with 272.50 points. Robin Edwards (WA) completes the five on 256.25.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10708

Vale Ron Hall, Norm Thomson, Bill “Whippy” Wellington and Brian Sams

During the Corona virus lockdown we unfortunately lost several of our much loved and respected members of the senior golfing community. To read the full stories on each of these senior golfers that excelled at the top level as players and administrators follow the ausoom link below. http://www.bluesoom.com/

COMING SENIOR AMATEUR EVENTS

August 02 – 03 WA Senior Amateur (WA) *

August 02 – 04 Queensland Men and Women’s Seniors (QLD)*

August 04 Pennant Hills Seniors (NSW)

August 10 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 11 Kinston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 12 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 13 Huntington Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 13 – 14 Nudgee Masters QSOOM (VIC) (to be confirmed)

August 14 Victoria Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 17 Gailes QSOOM (QLD)

August 17 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 24 Royal Pines QSOOM (QLD)

August 24 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (VIC)

August 24 Newcastle Seniors (NSW)

August 25 Horizons Seniors (NSW)

August 28 -30 Northern Territory Classic (NT)*

August 31 Beerwah QSOOM (QLD)

August 31 – 01 Shepparton Senior Amateur (VIC)

September 03 – 04 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (VIC)

September 07 Mandurah Seniors (WA)

September 07 – 08 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC)

September 07 – 09 South Australian Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championship (SA)*

September 09 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

September 10 Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 11 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 13 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 14 Palmer Gold Coast QSOOM (QLD)

September 14 – 16 Victorian Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championship (VIC)*

September 15 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 18 Maroochy River Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD) (to be confirmed)

September 19 Gungahlin Lakes Seniors (NSW)

September 21 – 22 Bribie Island Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

September 22 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

September 25 Maroochy River QSOOM (QLD) (to be confirmed)

September 26 – 28 West Coast Open Busselton (WA)

September 27 Jubilee Seniors (NSW)

September 27 BDGA Senior and Vets Championship QSOOM (QLD) (to be confirmed)

September 29 Camden Seniors (NSW)

*Part of the Golf Australia Order of Merit (GA OOM) previously known as the Australian Amateur Ranking System.