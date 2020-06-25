First men’s golf major of 2020 to be played in San Francisco without spectators

THE PGA of America has announced the rescheduled 2020 US PGA Championship will go ahead August 3 – 9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco – and without spectators on site.

The PGA said the decision to play golf’s first men’s major championship of 2020 without spectators was made in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco, with the health and well-being of all involved as the top priority.

The organisation said it would continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and work in concert with the state of California and San Francisco city and county public health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention through Championship Week.

“We are both inspired and honored to ‘play on,’” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people.

“We’d like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place. While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy.”

The 2020 edition will see two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka aiming for an historic three-peat.

Many of golf’s greatest champions, from Walter Hagen, Gene Sarazen, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan, to Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, have had their names inscribed on the famed Wanamaker Trophy.

Australian names of the trophy include Jim Ferrier (1947), David Graham (1979), Wayne Grady (1990), Steve Elkington (1995) and Jason Day (2015).

“It has been gratifying for our PGA Professionals to play a meaningful role in helping people find healthy, outdoor recreation during the various phases of reopening golf,” noted PGA of America President Suzy Whaley. “It’s been encouraging to see our entire country and such a wide diversity of people embrace golf as a responsible, yet fun, activity to share with family and friends. We also look forward to returning to San Francisco and The Olympic Club for the PGA Championship in 2028 and the Ryder Cup in 2032, when we will again share this great game with the people of the Bay Area.”

Globally, the PGA Championship will be broadcast in 164 countries and territories reaching more than a half-billion households.

Prior to its postponement on March 17, the PGA Championship was originally scheduled for play May 14-17.