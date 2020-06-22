Golfers keen to play more as they overwhelmingly believe playing the game during Covid 19 is safe

A new survey of nearly 1,500 golfers has found that players have an overwhelming belief that playing the game – with Covid 19 restrictions in place – is much safer than most other activities.

In further good news for the industry and for struggling golf clubs, the survey found golfers expect to be playing more golf in coming months than they did usually in the past. They will also be encouraging family members and others to join them.

The survey was conducted by Sorts Marketing Surveys who interviewed golfers across all regions in the UK, including both sexes, both members and non-members of clubs and a range of age groups and golfing abilities.

It found that golfers feel that the sport is extremely safe with 76 percent of respondents rating the safety of playing golf within social distancing guidelines as either 9 or 10 out of 10.

That compares to some eye-watering results about how the respondents feel about other activities. Just four percent felt the same confidence about team sports, three percent for going to the gym and five percent for dining out. Even meeting family and friends in person only saw 29 percent of the sample rate safety as at least 9 out of 10.

Nearly half of golfers (45 percent) said they will try to encourage more of their family to play golf in a post Covid-19 world.

Over a third of golfers believe they will play more at their golf club this year than in 2019, and over 50 percent anticipate buying more from their local pro than they did before the lockdown.

Less than half of golfers believe it will be safe to travel abroad for a golf break before April 2021, but three in five golfers believe it will be safe to travel domestically by the end of 2020, suggesting that golfers who would normally travel abroad to play will instead visit courses in the UK over the next few months.

However, not all the data is positive, according to the report published in The Golf Business

Over a third of golfers stated that they are less likely to visit other golf courses and pay a green fee.

And nearly a third of respondents (31 percent) say that they will have less disposable income to spend on golf in the future and a quarter expect to buy fewer golf products.

The survey also found that during the lockdown golfers were still actively engaged with the sport and explored different avenues to get their ‘fix’.

Forty percent are still practicing golf at home more than they were before the virus and over 30 percent of golfers are watching more golf content on YouTube as a result of the lockdown, with almost a quarter having followed more golf blogs. The most common viewed golfing videos during the lockdown by golfers were of golf tuition.