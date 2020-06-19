Pro vs Amateur: Golf Swing hip rotation comparison video

By
Brian O'Hare
-

 

THIS is a fascinating new golf swing instruction video – as long as you’re not threatened by the sight a a man’s bottom cheeks pressed against a window pane.

It’s part of a series from Athletic Motion Golf demonstrating the difference between pro and amateur golf swings, and how the latter can begin narrowing the gap.

In it we see “John”,  a 50-something golfer with a single digit handicap who says he has a scratch marker short game but a double digit long game.

“John” presents to AMG for help, saying he knows a big problem with his swing is thrusting his hips toward the golf ball in the downswing but has given up trying to fix that common fault.

Previous articleThe Dream of a Golf Caddy at Home
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

Leave a Reply