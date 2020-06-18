The Dream of a Golf Caddy at Home

By
Brian O'Hare
-

I’VE just about given up on the idea of ever being able to afford a butler to attend to all necessary but tedious ancillary chores around the house.

I’ve told my executive assistant it looks like we will just have to make do with the chauffeur and the gardening staff… at least for the foreseeable future.

And my idea of getting the chauffeur to do a bit more – particularly as travel has been so limited of late – has hit a brick wall. “No, no, no,” he says, wagging a finger. “Demarcation! Vehicle-related activities only.”

So this brilliant idea from the PGA of Australia to enlist the services of a professional golf caddy around the house deserves serious consideration.

 

Previous articleExciting new home for Australian golf in Melbourne’s Sandbelt to unify and promote the game
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

Leave a Reply