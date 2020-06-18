The Dream of a Golf Caddy at Home

I’VE just about given up on the idea of ever being able to afford a butler to attend to all necessary but tedious ancillary chores around the house.

I’ve told my executive assistant it looks like we will just have to make do with the chauffeur and the gardening staff… at least for the foreseeable future.

And my idea of getting the chauffeur to do a bit more – particularly as travel has been so limited of late – has hit a brick wall. “No, no, no,” he says, wagging a finger. “Demarcation! Vehicle-related activities only.”

So this brilliant idea from the PGA of Australia to enlist the services of a professional golf caddy around the house deserves serious consideration.