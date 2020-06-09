Single-seater ride on golf buggies all the rage in Covid times

GOLFERS used to sharing a multiple seated golf cart to get their golfing fix have been one of the groups disrupted by Covid 19 health and safety protocols but many are turning to an alternate solution.

It seems interest and sales of single-seater ride on golf buggies are booming, particularly with those desperate to get out in the fresh air and exercise but still needing a little help getting around the course.

Social distancing regulations currently in force in many areas have meant an end to the tradition of sharing a golf cart.

Under the circumstances the idea of being totally independent on course with a single seater is very appealing to many.

Electric Vehicles Oceania (EVO), a major importer and distributor based in western Sydney, is one of the Australian businesses reporting a boom in sales of electric single seaters.

EVO has two single seater buggies available in the class, the FourStar Golf Cruiser (pictured above) and the IM-4 Golf Buggy (pictured below).

When we checked with EVO recently they had actually sold out of the IM-4 and had just one FourStar available.

A spokesperson said there were more units in transit.

“We’ve experienced a very high demand for both of our buggies and there are shipments of each on their way to us. We will be taking a holding deposit for anyone who wants to order one,” the spokesperson said.

ASG has written previous stories giving details of both the FourStar Golf Cruiser and IM-4 Golf Buggy.